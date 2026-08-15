Serie A - Game Week 23 15 Aug 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Athletico Paranaense vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Athletico Paranaense host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture with real implications in the top half of the table. Odair Hellmann's side come into this match sitting third, and they will be determined to hold that position against a Bragantino outfit that has designs on closing the gap.

Athlético have been one of the more consistent sides in the division this season, though their recent schedule has not been without turbulence. A 4-0 cup loss to Vitória was a sharp setback, even if they had beaten the same opponents 2-0 just days before. Their Serie A form has remained solid, with a 2-0 win over Santos last weekend the most recent evidence of that.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive under Vagner Mancini having had their attention split between the league and Copa Sudamericana. A 2-0 defeat to Corinthians in their last Serie A outing was a blow, and they have also been knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana, losing 1-0 to Atletico MG most recently. Mancini will need a response from his players.

Bragantino sit eighth in Serie A, five places and several points behind the hosts. The gap between these two sides makes this a fixture where Athletico will feel the pressure of expectation, while Bragantino have the freedom of the chaser.

Off the field, Athletico have faced a difficult week. Defender Leo Derik was sentenced to 13 years in prison following a conviction for rape, though he remains free pending appeal. The club will be looking to let the football do the talking.

For details on how to watch this Serie A fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Athletico Paranaense are managed by Odair Hellmann for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no projected starting XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Red Bull Bragantino are led by Vagner Mancini. Similarly, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been published. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

Athletico Paranaense have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Santos on August 9. Earlier in the run, they beat Internacional 2-0 in the league and drew 0-0 with Corinthians. The 4-0 cup loss to Vitória on August 6 was the only defeat, sandwiched around a 2-0 win over the same opponents two days prior. Athletico have kept two clean sheets across the five matches.

Red Bull Bragantino have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana loss to Atletico MG on August 12, following a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Corinthians three days earlier. Their only win in the period was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Sporting Cristal on July 30. Bragantino drew 0-0 with Coritiba in the league and 0-0 with Sporting Cristal in the cup. They have scored just one goal across the five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, when Red Bull Bragantino hosted Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on February 25, 2026. Before that, Athletico won 1-2 away at Bragantino in Serie A in December 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Athletico Paranaense hold the stronger record with two wins to Bragantino's one, alongside two draws.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Athletico Paranaense sit third while Red Bull Bragantino are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: