LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 10:15 San Mames

Today's game between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo Alaves will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Athletic Bilbao host Deportivo Alaves at San Mames in Bilbao in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at this early stage of the season.

Edin Terzic's side sit ninth and have shown they can produce results of real quality — a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid was the standout — but inconsistency has been a recurring problem. Defeats to Barcelona and Sevilla, plus a 1-1 draw at Elche, have blunted what could have been a stronger start.

The injury list at San Mames has grown. Terzic is without Unai Eguiluz, Peio Canales, Daniel Vivian, and Gorka Guruzeta. Inaki Williams is also absent, having recently announced his retirement from international football after four years representing Ghana.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in sixth place and in decent shape under Quique Sanchez Flores, though their recent run carries a note of caution. Back-to-back defeats — a 2-1 loss at Racing Santander and a 1-0 reverse against Valencia — have taken some of the shine off what had been an impressive start to the campaign.

Alaves beat Osasuna 5-2 earlier in September, and Sanchez Flores will want his side to rediscover that attacking form on the road. They travel without Mikel Rodriguez and Tomas Mendes through injury.

This is a fixture where home advantage could prove decisive. San Mames has been a fortress for Bilbao against Alaves in recent seasons, and with both clubs looking to stabilise, the three points matter.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Edin Terzic is without several key players through injury. Unai Eguiluz, Peio Canales, Daniel Vivian, and Gorka Guruzeta are all sidelined, and Inaki Williams is also unavailable. Terzic's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez, Jesus Areso, and Aymeric Laporte in defence, Robert Navarro, Oihan Sancet, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Nico Williams, and Benat Gerenabarrena in midfield, and Alex Berenguer leading the attack. There are no suspensions reported for the home side.

Quique Sanchez Flores reports injuries to Mikel Rodriguez and Tomas Mendes for Alaves. His projected XI is led by Antonio Sivera in goal, with Nicolas Valentini, Nahuel Tenaglia, Ville Koski, and Angel Perez in defence, Abderrahman Rebbach, Antonio Blanco, Denis Suarez, and Pablo Ibanez in midfield, and Antonio Martinez and Lucas Boye in attack. No suspensions are listed for the visitors, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Athletic Bilbao have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Elche on September 12, while their best result in that run was a 3-0 home win over Atletico Madrid on September 5. They also beat Celta Vigo 2-0 away from home, with defeats to Barcelona and Sevilla accounting for their two losses. Bilbao scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Deportivo Alaves have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Valencia on September 15, and before that they lost 2-1 at Racing Santander on September 12. Their standout result in the run was a 5-2 win over Osasuna on September 6. Alaves scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 2, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 away at Deportivo Alaves. Before that, Alaves won 1-0 at San Mames in September 2025, and a pre-season friendly in July 2025 also ended in a 1-0 win for Alaves. Across the last five recorded meetings, Athletic Bilbao have won twice and Deportivo Alaves have won twice, with one draw — a 1-1 result at Mendizorroza in December 2024.

Standings

In LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao are currently ninth and Deportivo Alaves sit sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: