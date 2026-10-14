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Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoFenerbahce
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Watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce
Aston Villa
Fenerbahce
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage available via ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Aston Villa host Fenerbahce at Villa Park in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the group phase.

Unai Emery has called on his players to restore Villa Park's reputation as a fortress, with the Spanish manager facing the uncomfortable reality that his side have not won a single home game in their opening three fixtures of the season. A Champions League night under the lights at B6 represents both an opportunity and a test of character.

Villa arrive into this game in mixed domestic form. Their 2-2 draw with Brentford in their most recent Premier League outing followed back-to-back away wins against Tottenham Hotspur and in the Carabao Cup against Coventry City, suggesting a team that travels better than it performs at home right now.

Fenerbahce arrive in Birmingham with momentum. Ismail Kartal's side hammered Rizespor 3-0 in the Super Lig on October 10, and their last five matches include a dominant 8-0 win over Eyupspor. They drew 1-1 with Roma in their previous Champions League outing, a result that keeps the pressure on heading into this fixture.

The injury situation at Villa is a concern, particularly in the wide and midfield areas, while Fenerbahce carry their own absentee problems into the game. Both squads will need to adapt.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
page.match.formation.title
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
4-3-3
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaP. TorresP. TorresV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiJ. GomesJ. GomesJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. KamaraB. KamaraE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonEdersonEdersonN. SemedoN. SemedoM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. AkeN. AkeA. BrownA. BrownM. GuendouziM. GuendouziN. KanteN. KanteB. ElmazB. ElmazV. MuriqiV. MuriqiK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluM. GreenwoodM. Greenwood
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Fenerbahce

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • I. Kartal

Unai Emery names a projected XI featuring Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara fill the midfield, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Villa are without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Leon Goretzka, and Brian Madjo through injury.

For Fenerbahce, Ismail Kartal is set to deploy Ederson in goal behind a back four of Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown. N'Golo Kante and Matteo Guendouzi anchor the midfield alongside Bartug Elmaz, with Kerem Akturkoglu, Mason Greenwood, and Vedat Muriqi in attack. Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur are both absent through injury.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FB

FB - Form

ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Aston Villa head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and their standout performance in that run was a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games, with their only defeat coming against Nottingham Forest.

Fenerbahce's last five matches produced three wins and two draws, with no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Rizespor in the Super Lig, and their most emphatic result was an 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor in September. They drew 1-1 with Roma in their previous Champions League fixture. Across five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawFenerbahce
1
0
0
Europa League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on January 22, 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce. Only one head-to-head fixture is recorded between the two sides in the available data, with Villa taking the win on that occasion.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed twentieth. Both clubs are in positions that make this a fixture with genuine consequence for their European ambitions this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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