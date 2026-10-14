Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage available via ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Fenerbahce at Villa Park in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the group phase.

Unai Emery has called on his players to restore Villa Park's reputation as a fortress, with the Spanish manager facing the uncomfortable reality that his side have not won a single home game in their opening three fixtures of the season. A Champions League night under the lights at B6 represents both an opportunity and a test of character.

Villa arrive into this game in mixed domestic form. Their 2-2 draw with Brentford in their most recent Premier League outing followed back-to-back away wins against Tottenham Hotspur and in the Carabao Cup against Coventry City, suggesting a team that travels better than it performs at home right now.

Fenerbahce arrive in Birmingham with momentum. Ismail Kartal's side hammered Rizespor 3-0 in the Super Lig on October 10, and their last five matches include a dominant 8-0 win over Eyupspor. They drew 1-1 with Roma in their previous Champions League outing, a result that keeps the pressure on heading into this fixture.

The injury situation at Villa is a concern, particularly in the wide and midfield areas, while Fenerbahce carry their own absentee problems into the game. Both squads will need to adapt.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery names a projected XI featuring Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara fill the midfield, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack. Villa are without Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Leon Goretzka, and Brian Madjo through injury.

For Fenerbahce, Ismail Kartal is set to deploy Ederson in goal behind a back four of Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown. N'Golo Kante and Matteo Guendouzi anchor the midfield alongside Bartug Elmaz, with Kerem Akturkoglu, Mason Greenwood, and Vedat Muriqi in attack. Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur are both absent through injury.

Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and their standout performance in that run was a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games, with their only defeat coming against Nottingham Forest.

Fenerbahce's last five matches produced three wins and two draws, with no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Rizespor in the Super Lig, and their most emphatic result was an 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor in September. They drew 1-1 with Roma in their previous Champions League fixture. Across five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Fenerbahce FB 0 Aston Villa AVL 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on January 22, 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce. Only one head-to-head fixture is recorded between the two sides in the available data, with Villa taking the win on that occasion.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Aston Villa sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed twentieth. Both clubs are in positions that make this a fixture with genuine consequence for their European ambitions this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: