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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoBrentford
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Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa
Brentford
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

USA Network

USA Network

Click here

UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Sling TV

Sling TV

Click here

Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries contrasting urgency for both sides. Unai Emery's side are looking to build momentum at home, while Keith Andrews brings a Brentford team that has been one of the more consistent outfits in the early weeks of the season.

Villa arrive at this fixture having recovered some confidence after a difficult patch in the league. Their 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur was a statement result, snapping a run that had included a home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Emery's squad has been tested across multiple competitions, and the depth of his injury list will demand creative solutions across the pitch.

Nicolas Jackson leads the attack in the projected lineup, supported by Emiliano Buendia and Johan Manzambi. The absence of Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka in midfield is a real blow, and Villa's ability to control the tempo without them will be a central question heading into this match.

Brentford sit fourth in the Premier League table, a position that reflects genuine quality rather than fortunate scheduling. Andrews has his side playing with structure and directness, and a 3-0 win over Chelsea in their most recent league outing was as convincing a result as any team has managed this season.

Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago provide a constant threat in behind, and with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, Brentford carry quality at both ends. Their injury list is lengthy, but the starting XI available to Andrews still carries significant firepower.

This is a fixture where Villa's home advantage meets a Brentford side with real belief in what they are building. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Brentford Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaM. RuggeriM. RuggeriT. MingsT. MingsB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonC. KelleherC. KelleherM. KayodeM. KayodeJ. SchusterJ. SchusterK. AjerK. AjerK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. SangareM. SangareV. JaneltV. JaneltJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyY. YarmoliukY. YarmoliukK. SchadeK. SchadeI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • K. Andrews

Unai Emery is without several key players for this fixture. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash are all listed as injured and will not be available for selection. The projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Boubacar Kamara and Joao Gomes are set to anchor midfield, with John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, and Emiliano Buendia supporting Nicolas Jackson up front.

Keith Andrews faces his own injury concerns, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all sidelined. Brentford's projected XI has Caoimhin Kelleher in goal behind a back four of Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter. Mamadou Sangare and Vitaly Janelt are set to operate in central midfield, with Jaidon Anthony, Yehor Yarmoliuk, and Kevin Schade supporting Igor Thiago in attack.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BRE

BRE - Form

LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 friendly win over Sevilla, and the 2-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur before that was their first league win of the campaign. Villa also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League and Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup during this run, scoring nine goals and conceding six across those five games.

Brentford's recent form tells a story of consistency and confidence. They have won two of their last five, but those two wins were significant — a 3-0 demolition of Chelsea in the Premier League and a 1-2 Carabao Cup win over Reading. Three draws against Bournemouth, Sunderland, and Leeds United make up the rest of their record, with Brentford scoring eight goals and conceding five across that spell. They have not lost in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawBrentford
2
0
3
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Brentford won 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Across the last five encounters, Brentford have the stronger record, with two wins to Villa's two, plus one draw — a 1-1 Carabao Cup tie in September 2025. The standout result for Villa in this series remains their 3-1 home win in December 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fourth, while Aston Villa find themselves in 16th place. The gap between the two sides in the standings adds a sharp edge to this home fixture for Emery's team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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