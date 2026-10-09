Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries contrasting urgency for both sides. Unai Emery's side are looking to build momentum at home, while Keith Andrews brings a Brentford team that has been one of the more consistent outfits in the early weeks of the season.

Villa arrive at this fixture having recovered some confidence after a difficult patch in the league. Their 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur was a statement result, snapping a run that had included a home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Emery's squad has been tested across multiple competitions, and the depth of his injury list will demand creative solutions across the pitch.

Nicolas Jackson leads the attack in the projected lineup, supported by Emiliano Buendia and Johan Manzambi. The absence of Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka in midfield is a real blow, and Villa's ability to control the tempo without them will be a central question heading into this match.

Brentford sit fourth in the Premier League table, a position that reflects genuine quality rather than fortunate scheduling. Andrews has his side playing with structure and directness, and a 3-0 win over Chelsea in their most recent league outing was as convincing a result as any team has managed this season.

Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago provide a constant threat in behind, and with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, Brentford carry quality at both ends. Their injury list is lengthy, but the starting XI available to Andrews still carries significant firepower.

This is a fixture where Villa's home advantage meets a Brentford side with real belief in what they are building. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without several key players for this fixture. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash are all listed as injured and will not be available for selection. The projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Boubacar Kamara and Joao Gomes are set to anchor midfield, with John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, and Emiliano Buendia supporting Nicolas Jackson up front.

Keith Andrews faces his own injury concerns, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all sidelined. Brentford's projected XI has Caoimhin Kelleher in goal behind a back four of Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter. Mamadou Sangare and Vitaly Janelt are set to operate in central midfield, with Jaidon Anthony, Yehor Yarmoliuk, and Kevin Schade supporting Igor Thiago in attack.

Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 friendly win over Sevilla, and the 2-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur before that was their first league win of the campaign. Villa also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League and Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup during this run, scoring nine goals and conceding six across those five games.

Brentford's recent form tells a story of consistency and confidence. They have won two of their last five, but those two wins were significant — a 3-0 demolition of Chelsea in the Premier League and a 1-2 Carabao Cup win over Reading. Three draws against Bournemouth, Sunderland, and Leeds United make up the rest of their record, with Brentford scoring eight goals and conceding five across that spell. They have not lost in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Brentford won 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Across the last five encounters, Brentford have the stronger record, with two wins to Villa's two, plus one draw — a 1-1 Carabao Cup tie in September 2025. The standout result for Villa in this series remains their 3-1 home win in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fourth, while Aston Villa find themselves in 16th place. The gap between the two sides in the standings adds a sharp edge to this home fixture for Emery's team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: