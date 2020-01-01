Watch as Liverpool relive Salah hitting four past Watford

The Reds reminisced on how the Egyptian found the net on four occasions as Jurgen Klopp’s men hit the Hornets for five

recalled Mohamed Salah’s four goals in the 5-0 obliteration of in a Premier League clash at Anfield in 2018.

Four goals for @MoSalah and a stunner from Bobby 😱#OnThisDay two years ago... 😲🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wn35DWW0Ib — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2020

At his inspirational best, the international led the demolition with a brace in each half while setting up Roberto Firmino, as the Reds bounced back from a defeat to .Two years have passed since the feat, and the Reds relived the 27-year-old's goals on social media.Although the English top-flight is on a break following the outbreak of the coronavirus, Jurgen Klopp’s men are on course to end their 30-year wait for the league diadem.They currently lead the log with 82 points from 29 league appearances - 25 points above closed challengers .