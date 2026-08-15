Community Shield - Final 16 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Principality Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The 2026 Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal and Manchester City meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the 2026 Community Shield, with the Premier League champions facing a City side still navigating a turbulent summer.

Arsenal arrive as England's top-flight title holders after a remarkable campaign under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have since added significant firepower to their ranks, with Bruno Guimaraes completing a £75 million move from Newcastle United, prompting Mikel Merino to declare the squad now possesses the strongest midfield in world football.

Off the pitch, Arsenal's transfer window remains active. Talks over a move for Victor Osimhen are reportedly progressing, while the club is pushing to sign Ezri Konsa as defensive cover following a William Saliba injury, though Aston Villa have demanded double Arsenal's opening bid. Gabriel Martinelli, meanwhile, has made clear he has no intention of leaving north London despite Galatasaray's £38 million pursuit.

Manchester City enter the fixture in a more uncertain state. Rodri is pushing hard for a move to Barcelona, having reportedly asked to skip training as negotiations intensify. Tijjani Reijnders is also set to depart for Al Qadsiah in a £51 million deal after just one season at the Etihad, leaving Enzo Maresca short of midfield options before the Premier League season begins.

Erling Haaland remains City's most potent weapon. The Norwegian forward, fresh from receiving four Guinness World Records for his goalscoring feats, will be central to any City threat at the national stadium of Wales.

For both clubs, this fixture represents a first competitive test of the new campaign. For Arsenal, it is a chance to claim silverware in front of their supporters as defending champions. For City, it is an opportunity to show early signs of cohesion despite the summer disruption.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Community Shield.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikel Arteta has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Community Shield. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for Arsenal at this stage, though the club's ongoing pursuit of defensive reinforcements suggests Arteta may be working with a squad still in flux. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Enzo Maresca faces a more complicated picture at Manchester City. No official injury or suspension list has been provided, but the club's summer business is far from complete, with Rodri's situation unresolved and Reijnders' departure imminent. Updates on City's squad availability will be added as the fixture approaches.

Form

Arsenal head into the Community Shield with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Como that ended in a win, while a 2-3 victory over Borussia Dortmund in pre-season showed attacking intent. A 1-3 defeat to Real Betis represents the low point of their recent run. Across the five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded nine, with their last competitive result being a 1-1 loss on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in May.

Manchester City have won two of their last five matches. They beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and the K-League All Stars 3-1 in pre-season, but lost to Inter and Aston Villa and drew with AFC Bournemouth in their final Premier League outing of last season. City scored nine goals across those five fixtures and conceded six, with back-to-back pre-season wins offering some encouragement heading into the new campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 19, 2026, when Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at home in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal hosted City in the Carabao Cup in March 2026, losing 0-2. Across the last five encounters, City hold the edge with three wins to Arsenal's one, with one draw. Arsenal's standout result in the sequence was a 5-1 home win in February 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: