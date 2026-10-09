Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Arsenal vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and Sling TV carry the match for streaming subscribers, while USA Network and UNIVERSO are broadcasting it on linear television. DirecTV Stream is also an option for those who prefer that service.

Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that finds Mikel Arteta's side navigating a congested schedule across multiple competitions.

The Gunners arrive into this match carrying a significant injury list, with key figures absent from the squad. That has placed added pressure on the players available to deliver results both domestically and in Europe, where Arsenal are competing in the Champions League group stage following last season's run to the final.

Leeds arrive in London sitting fifth in the Premier League table, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine ambitions in the top half of the division. Daniel Farke's team have shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up points on the road and keeping their early-season momentum alive.

Arteta's men sit second in the standings, meaning dropped points here would allow rivals to close the gap at the summit. The pressure to perform at home, particularly with a depleted squad, gives this fixture an edge that goes beyond routine league business.

For Leeds, a result at the Emirates would represent a statement of intent. Farke's side have proven they can compete against top opposition this season, and they will arrive with confidence despite the challenge ahead.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into this match without William Saliba, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Ezri Konsa, and Max Dowman, all of whom are listed as injured. Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel. Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Noni Madueke are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Leeds are without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Jean Bahoya through injury, with no suspensions listed. Farke's projected starting XI features James Trafford in goal, a back line of Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, with Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, and Ethan Ampadu in midfield, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor up front.

Form

Arsenal head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that will have given Arteta cause for concern. Prior to that, the Gunners beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup and won 2-0 at Sunderland in the league. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded six.

Leeds have gone two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, following an impressive 4-1 win at Newcastle United. Farke's side have drawn three of their last four away league matches, scoring five and conceding three across the five-game run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal beat Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won four and Leeds none, with one result not recorded as a win for either side in this dataset. Arsenal have scored 16 goals in those five matches and conceded just one.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table, while Leeds are fifth. The gap between the sides means this is a meeting between a title-chasing team and one pushing for European qualification, giving both clubs strong incentive to take all three points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: