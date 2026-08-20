Premier League - Game Week 1 21 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Coventry City will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Arsenal vs Coventry City is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal open their Premier League title defence at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21, when newly promoted Coventry City arrive in North London for the first top-flight meeting between the two clubs in over two decades.

The Gunners come into the new season as champions, having ended a painful run of three consecutive second-place finishes to finally claim the title. Mikel Arteta, whose contract situation is moving toward resolution with Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick describing a new deal as imminent, now faces the challenge of becoming the first Arsenal manager to win back-to-back Premier League titles since Arsene Wenger in 2002.

Arteta's preparations have not been without complication. William Saliba's injury has forced the club into the transfer market, with Ezri Konsa set to undergo a medical after Arsenal agreed a £51 million deal with Aston Villa, and the club also tracking Brest defender Raphael Le Guen.

For Coventry, this is a moment years in the making. Frank Lampard leads the Sky Blues back into the top flight, drawing on the influence of former mentor Jose Mourinho as he prepares his side for the step up. The task in front of them on Friday is a steep one, though Lampard will be encouraged by a positive pre-season.

Coventry's preparations have been dealt a blow, with Haji Wright confirmed out for up to three months after suffering a severe quad injury. The USMNT striker will miss the entire opening stretch of the season, depriving Lampard of his most prominent attacking option.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikel Arteta is without two key defenders for the season opener. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both listed as injured, leaving the backline short of its first-choice options. Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, and Gabriel. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard anchor the midfield alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Christos Tzolis in attack.

Frank Lampard is dealing with a notable injury list of his own. Luke Woolfenden, Frank Onyeka, and Ephron Mason-Clark are all absent, and Haji Wright will miss up to three months after sustaining a severe quad injury, ruling the USMNT striker out of the entire opening period of the season. Lampard's projected XI lines up with Carl Rushworth in goal, a back four of Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, and Jay Dasilva, with Victor Torp, Caleb Yirenkyi, Matt Grimes, and Loum Tchaouna in midfield, and Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante leading the attack.

Form

Arsenal arrive at the Emirates with four wins from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, with their only defeat in that stretch a 3-1 loss to Real Betis in a pre-season friendly. Across those five matches, the Gunners scored 10 goals and conceded five, with back-to-back wins to close out pre-season building momentum ahead of the league opener.

Coventry's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Lampard's side beat Monaco 2-0 in their most recent friendly and followed up an earlier 3-1 win over Espanyol with a goalless draw against Northampton Town. Their last two competitive results, both from the Championship run-in, were a 4-0 win at Watford and a 3-1 victory over Wrexham, pointing to a side that arrived in the top flight with confidence from a strong finish to the previous campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2014, when Arsenal won 4-0 at the Emirates. Before that, Arsenal beat Coventry 6-1 in a Carabao Cup tie in September 2012. The five matches on record show Arsenal winning on every occasion, with the three Premier League encounters between 2000 and 2001 all ending in Arsenal victories, including a 3-0 win at home and a 2-1 success in a second Emirates fixture.

Standings

Arsenal begin the season as the second-ranked side in the Premier League table, reflecting their status as defending champions, while Coventry City open their top-flight campaign in seventh place following promotion from the Championship.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: