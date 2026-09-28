UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Armenia and Montenegro will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Armenia vs Montenegro is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Armenia host Montenegro at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Yegishe Melikyan's Armenia side arrive into this match with genuine momentum. A 2-0 win over Latvia in their most recent Nations League outing puts the home side in a strong position, and they will look to build on that result in front of their own supporters.

Montenegro, managed by Mirko Vucinic, make the trip to Yerevan off the back of a 2-1 win over Cyprus, their own Nations League fixture from earlier in the matchday. Vucinic's side have shown they can find goals, though their defensive record across recent matches points to a team that can be tested.

The two sides have history in this competition. Their most recent meeting ended level, and both squads will arrive knowing that three points could have a significant bearing on the final Group 2 standings.

Armenian football has grown steadily since independence, and this generation of players carries the expectation of a fanbase that has seen the national team develop real competitive edge in UEFA competition.

Montenegro, despite being one of European football's younger nations, have quickly built a reputation for physical and technical resilience. Vucinic, one of the country's most celebrated former players, now leads them from the dugout.

Read on for everything you need to watch Armenia vs Montenegro live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Armenia vs Montenegro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yegishe Melikyan takes charge of Armenia for this Nations League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of kick-off. Updates are expected to be added closer to the start of the match.

Mirko Vucinic names his Montenegro squad without any confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Armenia head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches. Melikyan's side beat Latvia 2-0 in their most recent outing, a result that followed back-to-back 1-1 draws against Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies. Their two defeats in that run came against Belarus, who won 2-1, and a 9-1 loss to Portugal in World Cup qualification. Armenia scored five goals and conceded fourteen across those five matches.

Montenegro arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five games. Vucinic's side beat Cyprus 2-1 in their most recent match, adding to an earlier 1-0 win over Bulgaria on the road. A 2-2 draw with Slovakia sits in that run alongside a 3-2 defeat to Slovenia. Montenegro scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2025, when the fixture ended 2-2 in a friendly played in Montenegro. Before that, Armenia won 1-0 at home against Montenegro in a March 2022 friendly. Across the last four recorded meetings, the series is closely contested, with Montenegro having won a 2017 World Cup qualifier 4-1 in Podgorica and Armenia responding with a 3-2 home win in the November 2016 qualifier. Neither side holds a dominant advantage over the other based on the available record.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Montenegro MTN 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Cyprus CYP 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Latvia LVA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Armenia sit top of Nations League C Group 2 heading into this fixture, with Montenegro in second place. The match is a direct meeting between the top two, meaning the result will shape the group standings with real consequences for promotion and relegation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Armenia vs Montenegro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: