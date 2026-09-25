UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Armenia and Latvia will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Armenia vs Latvia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Armenia host Latvia at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan in a UEFA Nations League C fixture that carries real weight in the group standings.

Armenia come into this game leading Group 2, while Latvia sit third, making this a fixture where the gap between the two sides could either close or grow considerably.

Coach Yegishe Melikyan's Armenia side have drawn their last two outings, picking up points against Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies, but they will be eager to return to winning form on home soil.

Latvia, managed by Paolo Nicolato, arrive having lost their most recent two matches, including a narrow friendly defeat to the Faroe Islands. Their last competitive wins came in the Nations League qualification round against Gibraltar earlier this year.

The two sides know each other well from recent UEFA competition, and their previous meetings in this same Nations League campaign have produced goals and drama in equal measure.

Read on to find out how to watch Armenia vs Latvia live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Armenia vs Latvia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Armenia head coach Yegishe Melikyan has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Latvia, coach Paolo Nicolato is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Further squad information will be added as it emerges.

Form

Armenia have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Moldova, following an identical scoreline against Kazakhstan. The heaviest result in that run was a 9-1 loss to Portugal in World Cup qualification, though they also fell 1-0 to Hungary in that same campaign. Across those five games, Armenia scored seven goals and conceded fourteen.

Latvia's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent game ended in a 0-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands, and they also drew 1-1 with Lithuania in June. The two wins in that sequence both came against Gibraltar in Nations League qualification, with Latvia keeping a clean sheet in one of those fixtures. They scored three goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Armenia won 1-2 away at Latvia in a UEFA Nations League C fixture. Earlier in that same campaign, Armenia beat Latvia 4-1 at home in September 2024. Across the last five meetings on record, Armenia hold the advantage, with Latvia's only wins coming in a 2023 European Championship qualification match and a 2014 friendly, both played in Riga.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cyprus CYP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Latvia LVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Montenegro MTN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League C, Armenia currently sit top of the table, while Latvia are in third place, giving the home side a clear edge heading into this encounter.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Armenia vs Latvia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: