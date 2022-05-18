Watch: Borre equalises for Eintracht Frankfurt after Aribo capitalises on awful slip to give Rangers lead
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Rangers star Joe Aribo took full advantage of some absent-minded defending to fire his side ahead in the second half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, although the Gers' joy proved short-lived.
Aribo made the most of one of the few chances that came Rangers' way just before the hour mark, with a little help from defender Tuta whose slip allowed the forward to break through.
The goal stung Frankfurt into action, and Rafael Borre was on target to level the score at 1-1.
Editors' Picks
- Why Rangers' star loanees Amad and Ramsey have struggled despite dream Europa League run
- Rafael Borre: Eintracht Frankfurt's big-game star who could decide the Europa League final
- The greatest Brazilian in Premier League history? Man City's Fernandinho bows out after nine trophy-laden years
- Carlos Alcaraz: Why are Arsenal, Tottenham and Inter tracking the €25m Argentine teenager?