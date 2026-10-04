Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 4 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Argentinos Juniors and Tigre will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Argentinos Juniors vs Tigre is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Argentinos Juniors host Tigre in the Liga Profesional, with the Buenos Aires side looking to build on their position near the top of Group B standings.

Nicolas Diez's side have been a difficult team to beat at home this season, and they come into this fixture with a clear sense of what a win would mean for their standing in the competition.

Tigre arrive in contrasting form. Diego Dabove's side have lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches and sit deep in the lower half of the Group B table, making this a must-not-lose fixture if they want to stay relevant in the standings.

Argentinos have not been flawless either. A defeat to Rosario Central in their most recent outing will have sharpened focus ahead of this home game, and Diez will demand a response from his squad.

These two sides have met regularly in recent seasons, producing tight, competitive matches. The head-to-head record offers little comfort to either camp going in.

For Tigre, a road trip to face a side pushing for the top of the table represents a stern test of their character after a difficult run of results.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Tigre, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors are managed by Nicolas Diez, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Tigre head coach Diego Dabove is also yet to name his expected XI. As with Argentinos, there are no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns at this stage, and the squad picture will become clearer in the lead-up to the fixture.

Form

Argentinos Juniors head into this match with a mixed run of results, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 loss to Rosario Central, and they have drawn three of the previous four, including a 1-1 result against Gimnasia LP. Across the five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded four, showing a side that can find the net but has struggled to pull clear of opponents.

Tigre's recent form makes for difficult reading. Dabove's side have lost three consecutive Liga Profesional matches, the latest a 3-2 defeat to Velez Sarsfield, and have taken just four points from their last five games. They did win 2-1 against Central Cordoba de Santiago before that run, but have since shipped seven goals in three matches. The away side has scored five and conceded six across the five-game stretch, and arresting that defensive slide will be a priority.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in March 2026, when Tigre hosted Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tigre have won twice, Argentinos Juniors have won twice, and one match has ended level. The series has been closely contested, with neither side able to establish a clear dominance over the other in recent seasons.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Argentinos Juniors sit first while Tigre are tenth. The Apertura Group B table tells a similar story, with Argentinos in second and Tigre again in tenth. The gap between the sides in both standings underlines the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs at this point in the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: