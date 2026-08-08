Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 9 Aug 2026 - 19:15

Today's game between Argentinos Juniors and Racing Club will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 7:15 PM.

Argentinos Juniors vs Racing Club is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and FOX Deportes carry the match for subscribers, while Fanatiz, Fox One, and ViX are additional options depending on your region and package.

Argentinos Juniors host Racing Club in the Liga Profesional, with the Buenos Aires club looking to extend a run of form that has placed them at the top of Clausura Group B.

Nicolas Diez's side have been in sharp touch lately, winning three of their last four league outings. A narrow victory away at Belgrano on August 1 was the most recent result, and it reinforced the sense that Argentinos are a team building genuine momentum at the right point of the season.

Racing arrive under Juan Pablo Vojvoda in a less settled state. A 3-1 defeat to Tigre last weekend was a setback, and Racing sit seventh in Clausura Group B, meaning they need a positive result here to keep pace with the sides above them.

Vojvoda's squad has been active on multiple fronts. Copa Argentina and Copa Sudamericana commitments have featured in their recent schedule, which brings both squad depth questions and the complications of managing a busy fixture list.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has been lively in recent seasons, with results swinging sharply in both directions. Argentinos registered a 4-1 win when these sides met in August 2025, a scoreline that will not have been forgotten in the Racing dressing room.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors are managed by Nicolas Diez, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Racing Club head into the match under Juan Pablo Vojvoda, with no confirmed team news provided at this stage. Injury and suspension details for the away squad have not been released, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

Argentinos Juniors have recorded four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw against Belgrano in May that was recorded as a loss by result. They beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 3-0 in late July and came from behind to win 3-2 at Sarmiento, showing a capacity to grind out results in different ways. Across those five games, the club has scored seven goals and conceded three.

Racing Club's last five matches tell a more mixed story, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their biggest result in that run was a 4-1 Copa Argentina victory over Defensa y Justicia in July, but the 3-1 loss to Tigre last weekend was a damaging one. Racing have scored nine goals across their last five outings but conceded six, pointing to a side that creates chances while leaving themselves exposed at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Racing Club won 2-1 at home in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Argentinos Juniors claimed a dominant 4-1 victory on home soil in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice, with one further victory for Argentinos, and the fixtures have produced a combined 16 goals.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Argentinos Juniors sit first while Racing Club are placed seventh. In the Apertura Group B table, Argentinos occupy second position and Racing are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: