Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 27 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Argentinos Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia will kick off at Oct 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentinos Juniors host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a telling fixture in Group B.

Under Nicolas Diez, Argentinos have been one of the more consistent sides in the division, sitting second in the Clausura standings and backed by a run of form that has produced results against quality opposition.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive under Alfredo Berti having endured a turbulent recent stretch. A 5-0 defeat to Rosario Central last time out will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip to Buenos Aires.

The head-to-head record between these clubs tilts firmly in Rivadavia's favour over recent meetings, which adds an extra layer of intrigue for Diez's side as they look to assert home advantage.

With both clubs still in contention in Group B, the points on offer here carry real weight in the final stretch of the Clausura campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia live.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors are managed by Nicolas Diez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Independiente Rivadavia head coach Alfredo Berti is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Any changes to the squad will be reflected here as the match approaches.

Form

Argentinos Juniors head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory away at Banfield, and they also claimed a 2-1 win over Tigre earlier in October. The one blemish in that run was a 1-0 defeat to Rosario Central in September. Across those five matches, Argentinos scored five goals and conceded four.

Independiente Rivadavia's recent form tells a different story. Berti's side collected one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. The 5-0 loss to Rosario Central stands out as a low point, though they did recover to draw 2-2 with Tigre in their most recent outing. They also claimed a 1-0 win at Barracas Central during that run, showing they are capable of picking up results on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia won 3-1 at home against Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional. Looking across the last five encounters, Rivadavia have won three, with one draw and one Argentinos victory in that sequence. Rivadavia have scored 10 goals across those five matches, with Argentinos managing six in reply.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Argentinos Juniors sit second while Independiente Rivadavia are eighth. In the Apertura Group B standings, the positions are reversed, with Rivadavia in first and Argentinos second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: