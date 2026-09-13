Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 13 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Argentinos Juniors and Gimnasia LP will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 4:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentinos Juniors host Gimnasia LP in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine table implications for both clubs.

Nicolas Diez's side come into this one off the back of a 0-0 draw with Barracas Central, a result that halted a run of back-to-back wins. Argentinos sit first in Clausura Group B and second in Apertura Group B, making this a match they will want to win to protect their position at the top.

Gimnasia LP arrive under Ariel Pereyra with a mixed recent run behind them. A 2-1 win over Tigre on September 5 was an encouraging result, but they have lost three of their last five across all competitions, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional.

The head-to-head record gives Gimnasia reasons for confidence at home, though this fixture is being played at Argentinos. Gimnasia have won the last two meetings at their own ground, but Argentinos claimed a 2-0 win when hosting in March 2024.

With Argentinos looking to reassert themselves after dropping points and Gimnasia seeking to build on their midweek win, this is a fixture where both teams have something to play for.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Liga Profesional match.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Gimnasia LP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors head coach Nicolas Diez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Gimnasia LP manager Ariel Pereyra also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns at this point. Further team news will be provided as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Argentinos Juniors have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Barracas Central on September 7, following a 2-1 win over Aldosivi on August 30. They beat Racing Club 2-1 earlier in the sequence but suffered a 2-0 loss to River Plate. Across the five matches, Argentinos have scored six goals and conceded four.

Gimnasia LP have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Tigre on September 5, and they also beat Rosario Central 2-1 away on August 29. A 4-0 defeat to Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional stands as their heaviest loss in the period. Gimnasia scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-0 to Gimnasia LP, with the home side winning in the Liga Profesional on May 3, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gimnasia have won three and Argentinos two, with Gimnasia also winning 1-0 at home in September 2024. Argentinos' wins both came when hosting, including a 2-0 result in March 2024 and a 2-4 defeat away in April 2023 that highlighted the scoring potential in this fixture.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Argentinos Juniors sit first and Gimnasia LP second. In Apertura Group B, Argentinos are second while Gimnasia are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Gimnasia LP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: