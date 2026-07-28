Liga Profesional - Game Week 2 28 Jul 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Argentinos Juniors and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto will kick-off at Jul 28, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Fanatiz and ViX both carry live coverage of this Liga Profesional fixture. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentinos Juniors host Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional, with Nicolas Diez's side looking to build on a recent return to winning ways.

Argentinos arrive into this fixture with momentum behind them. Their 2-3 win away at Sarmiento on July 23 was their third victory in five league outings, and Diez's squad will be eager to extend that run on home turf.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto come into this match in far less settled form. Ruben Forestello's side have won just one of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures, though a 1-0 victory over Tigre on July 25 offers at least some encouragement heading into this trip.

The visitors sit alongside Argentinos in Clausura Group B, which adds a layer of significance to the result. Both clubs are level at the top of that group, meaning this fixture has direct implications for the standings.

For Estudiantes, a positive result away from home would represent a genuine statement. For Argentinos, a win would strengthen their grip at the top of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nicolas Diez has not confirmed a squad list for Argentinos Juniors ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ruben Forestello's Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and squad information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Argentinos Juniors have recorded three wins, one draw and one loss across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 victory away at Sarmiento on July 23, continuing a run that also included wins over Huracan (1-0) and Lanus (2-0). Their only defeat during that stretch was a 2-0 loss to Gimnasia LP. Diez's side have shown a capacity to score in each of their last five fixtures, finding the net eight times while conceding four.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have won one and lost four of their last five Liga Profesional games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tigre on July 25, which ended a run of four consecutive defeats. During that losing run, Forestello's side fell 0-2 to Instituto, 1-2 to Rosario Central, 1-0 to Gimnasia LP and 1-2 to Barracas Central. They scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data came in the Liga Profesional on January 30, 2026, when Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto hosted Argentinos Juniors and the match ended 0-0.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, both Argentinos Juniors and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are level in first place. In the Apertura Group B standings, Argentinos Juniors sit second while Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: