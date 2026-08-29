Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 30 Aug 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Argentinos Juniors and Aldosivi will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Argentinos Juniors vs Aldosivi is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms carry the Liga Profesional and offer streaming access depending on your region.

Argentinos Juniors host Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional, with the home side carrying the form and the table position to match.

Nicolas Diez's team have found a strong rhythm in recent weeks. Three wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches, including back-to-back victories before a narrow draw with Lanus, have them sitting at the top of Clausura Group B.

Aldosivi arrive in a very different state. Israel Damonte's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, and they sit 15th in Clausura Group B with little room for comfort.

The head-to-head record adds further weight to the home side's position. Argentinos have won their last four meetings with Aldosivi, and that run stretches across Liga Profesional and Copa Argentina competition.

For Aldosivi, this is the kind of fixture where a result would represent a genuine turning point. For Argentinos, it is an opportunity to press their case at the top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Aldosivi live.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Aldosivi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors head coach Nicolas Diez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report at this stage, and a projected XI has not yet been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Aldosivi manager Israel Damonte is similarly without confirmed team news. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and further details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Argentinos Juniors have picked up three wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches, drawing 1-1 with Lanus on August 25 in their most recent outing. Before that, they beat Racing Club 2-1, won 1-0 away at Belgrano, and defeated Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 3-0. Their only defeat in that run came against River Plate, who beat them 2-0 on August 16.

Aldosivi have struggled for results across their last five matches, winning none and losing four. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Independiente Rivadavia on August 26. They also lost 3-1 to Union and 2-1 to Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional, with their sole point coming from a goalless draw against Tigre on August 15.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 31, 2026, when Argentinos Juniors won 2-0 away at Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Argentinos have won four, with the other result also going in their favour in a Copa Argentina tie on August 1, 2025. The only match in this dataset where Argentinos Juniors did not win was a 2-1 home victory for them on June 7, 2022.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Argentinos Juniors lead Group B in first place while Aldosivi sit 15th. In the Apertura table, Argentinos are second in Group B and Aldosivi are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Aldosivi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: