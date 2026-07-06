World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Egypt will kick-off at Jul 7, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Argentina vs Egypt is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with English and Spanish-language coverage respectively. Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Argentina and Egypt meet at Atlanta Stadium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie that carries enormous weight for both nations. The reigning world champions enter as heavy favourites, but the Pharaohs arrive with a story of their own to tell.

Lionel Scaloni's side needed extra time to see off Cabo Verde in the previous round, grinding out a 3-2 win that tested their depth and left their head coach openly frustrated with the tournament's scheduling demands. Scaloni has criticised the shrinking recovery windows between matches as the knockout phase accelerates, and his squad will need to shake off the physical toll of that gruelling contest.

For Egypt, this is history in the making. Hossam Hassan's side reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1934, advancing through a penalty shootout win over Australia. That achievement alone has captured attention across the continent, and the Pharaohs will not be content simply to show up.

Argentina bring the tournament's standout individual in Lionel Messi, who leads the race for the Golden Boot and remains the central figure around whom Scaloni builds everything. The Albiceleste are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, something no nation has managed since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Egypt's campaign has been built on collective resilience. They drew with both Iran and Belgium in the group stage before finding their best football when it mattered most against Australia. Hassan has instilled a defensive structure that makes his side difficult to break down, and they will need every bit of that organisation here.

Atlanta Stadium hosts what promises to be a charged atmosphere, with Argentina's vast global support base certain to fill the stands. Egypt's fans will be there too, roaring behind a team that has already exceeded expectations.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Egypt live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, who guided the side through a physically demanding extra-time win over Cabo Verde in the last round. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the Albiceleste ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been officially confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Egypt are led by Hossam Hassan, who steered his side past Australia on penalties to reach this stage. As with Argentina, no specific injury or suspension information is currently available for the Pharaohs. The squad will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 A. Abou El Fotouh

Form

Argentina head into this match on a five-game winning run, recording four wins in World Cup competition and one in a pre-tournament friendly. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Cabo Verde, secured in extra time. Earlier in the group stage they beat Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, conceding just twice across those five matches while scoring 12 goals in total.

Egypt's recent record shows three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Australia in normal time, with the Pharaohs advancing via a penalty shootout. They also drew 1-1 with Iran and Belgium during the group stage, and beat New Zealand 3-1. Egypt's only defeat in the run came against Brazil in a pre-tournament friendly, losing 2-1.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match EGY 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Egypt 0 - 2 Argentina 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited in the available data. The only previous meeting on record is a friendly played on March 26, 2008, in which Argentina won 2-0 with Egypt as the home side. Tuesday's match in Atlanta will be just the second time the two countries have faced each other.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while Egypt advanced as runners-up from Group G.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: