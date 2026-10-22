Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ararat Armenia host AZ Alkmaar at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides in need of points after difficult starts to the competition.

Ararat come into this fixture under coach Tulipa having struggled to make an impact in Europe so far. A 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague earlier in the group stage exposed their vulnerability at this level, and a 3-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok in their most recent Europa League outing has left them firmly in the lower reaches of the table.

Their domestic form offers some encouragement. A win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League last weekend showed Ararat can still produce results on home soil, and Tulipa will be hoping that confidence carries into this continental fixture.

AZ Alkmaar arrive under Leeroy Echteld with a mixed record across competitions. The Dutch side did claim a 2-1 Europa League win over Hapoel Beer Sheva last time out in the competition, a result that will have lifted spirits after their earlier 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the group stage.

In the Eredivisie, AZ drew 2-2 with Cambuur at the weekend, meaning they head to Armenia without a league win in their last two outings. Echteld will want a more decisive performance in Europe to consolidate their standing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

AZ Alkmaar head coach Leeroy Echteld takes charge of the away side. As with the hosts, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Ararat Armenia have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League, though they were beaten 3-1 by Jagiellonia Bialystok in their previous Europa League outing. Ararat have scored six goals and conceded nine across that five-match run, with their heaviest loss a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague in Europe.

AZ Alkmaar have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent Europa League result was a 2-1 win over Hapoel Beer Sheva, which followed a 2-0 Eredivisie defeat to Feyenoord. AZ drew 2-2 with Cambuur in their last league outing and have scored seven goals while conceding five across the five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar are recorded in the available data. This fixture marks the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Ararat Armenia sit in 33rd place and AZ Alkmaar in 20th, leaving both clubs in the bottom half of the standings where a win would make a meaningful difference to their prospects of advancing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: