NWSL 16 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Angel City FC vs Washington Spirit will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Angel City FC host Washington Spirit in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Alexander Straus's Angel City side have gone unbeaten in their last two games after a difficult patch that included a defeat to Racing Louisville. Two wins in mid-July showed the team's attacking quality, and they will look to build on that form in front of their home support.

Washington Spirit arrive having dropped their last two matches. The Spirit fell 4-3 to North Carolina Courage in a seven-goal thriller at Audi Field, a match in which they trailed 3-0 inside 15 minutes before fighting back to level through Rebeca Bernal in the 90th minute, only for Natalie Jacobs to settle it in stoppage time.

Trinity Rodman scored in that defeat and carries nine goals for the season. Ashley Sanchez, who left Washington for North Carolina, scored against her former club in the same game and sits on 11 goals for the season, one behind Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda.

Angel City sit ninth in the NWSL standings, with Washington third. The Spirit's position in the top half of the table reflects a side that, despite their recent dip, retains serious playoff ambitions.

Adrian Gonzalez's side will want to arrest their slide quickly. A trip to face an Angel City team that scored twice in each of their two wins last month will test Washington's defensive resolve.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Angel City FC vs Washington Spirit live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC head coach Alexander Straus has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Washington Spirit manager Adrian Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed squad information at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has yet to be announced. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Angel City FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Seattle Reign FC on August 10, following a 1-1 draw against Kansas City Current on August 1. Their only loss in that run came against Racing Louisville, who won 2-1. Angel City scored two goals in each of their two victories, beating Chicago Stars and San Diego Wave FC, and have scored seven goals while conceding seven across the five games.

Washington Spirit have won three and lost two of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match ended in a 4-3 defeat to North Carolina Courage on August 8, a result that followed a 1-0 loss to San Diego Wave FC. Washington's three wins came against Utah Royals, Denver Summit FC, and Boston Legacy FC, the latter settled by a 2-1 away victory on July 19. The Spirit scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 19, 2025, when Angel City FC and Washington Spirit drew 2-2 in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Washington hosted Angel City on May 3, 2025, and lost 4-3 in a high-scoring contest. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Angel City have won twice, Washington have won twice, and one match has ended level, with the five games producing 19 goals in total.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Washington Spirit sit third while Angel City FC are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Angel City FC vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: