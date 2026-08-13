Europa League Qualification - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Lotto Park

Today's game between Anderlecht and PAOK Thessaloniki FC will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Anderlecht vs PAOK Thessaloniki is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Anderlecht host PAOK Thessaloniki at Lotto Park in the second leg of their Europa League Qualification tie, with the Belgian club holding a one-goal advantage from the first match.

Vitor Bruno's side head into this contest with momentum behind them. A 0-1 win in Thessaloniki last week gave Anderlecht control of the tie, and they backed that up with a 2-1 victory over RAAL La Louviere in the Belgian First Division A on August 9.

Anderlecht have been difficult to beat across pre-season and into the competitive calendar. Four wins from their last five matches, including a pair of victories over Hammarby in the previous qualifying round, underlines the consistency Bruno has built into this squad.

PAOK arrive in Brussels needing to overturn the deficit. Alessio Lisci's team showed their quality earlier in the competition with back-to-back wins over Dynamo Kyiv, but the loss in the first leg leaves them with ground to make up.

The Greek side's away record in this qualifying campaign has been mixed. A 2-3 defeat to FC Twente in pre-season gave way to more convincing European performances, but conceding first in Thessaloniki has complicated their path to the next round.

This second leg at Lotto Park is set to be a tense affair, with Anderlecht looking to close out the tie in front of their home supporters. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the match.

How to watch Anderlecht vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Anderlecht are managed by Vitor Bruno for this Europa League Qualification second leg. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

PAOK Thessaloniki are led by Alessio Lisci. Similarly, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Anderlecht come into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over RAAL La Louviere in the Belgian First Division A on August 9. The run also includes the 0-1 victory at PAOK in the first leg and two wins over Hammarby in the previous qualifying round, with scores of 3-1 and a 1-1 draw sandwiched between. Across those five matches, Anderlecht scored ten goals and conceded six.

PAOK have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 0-1 home defeat to Anderlecht in the first leg on August 6. The Greek side's form before that was more encouraging, with wins over Dynamo Kyiv by scores of 2-0 and 2-3 in the previous qualifying round. They scored eleven goals across their last five matches but conceded seven, including a 2-3 loss to FC Twente in pre-season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the first leg of this Europa League Qualification tie on August 6, 2026, when Anderlecht won 0-1 away at PAOK Thessaloniki. The head-to-head record across the three documented meetings shows one win apiece, with one draw. Their previous encounters were both friendlies: a 1-3 PAOK win at Anderlecht in July 2019, and a 2-2 draw at PAOK in June 2018.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Anderlecht vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: