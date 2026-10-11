Primera A - Game Week 14 11 Oct 2026 - 21:15

Today's game between America de Cali and Independiente Medellin will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for America de Cali vs Independiente Medellin are listed below. You can watch live via Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123 or live stream through Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900.

America de Cali host Independiente Medellin in the Colombian Primera A, with the Clausura table shaping the stakes considerably for both sides.

David Gonzalez's side sit at the top of the Clausura standings, and they arrive into this fixture with genuine momentum. Three wins from their last four league outings have established them as the form team in the division.

Medellin, managed by Luis Perea, come into the match under different circumstances. Back-to-back defeats in the Primera A have cooled what had been a competitive run, and the visitors will need to arrest that slide quickly.

The fixture carries added weight given the rivalry between these two clubs. Their meetings in recent seasons have produced tight, competitive football, and there is little reason to expect anything different here.

For Medellin, a result at this ground would do much to revive their Clausura campaign. For America, a home win would consolidate their position at the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Primera A fixture live.

How to watch America de Cali vs Independiente Medellin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

America de Cali are managed by David Gonzalez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Team news and any projected lineup updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Independiente Medellin head into the match under Luis Perea, with no injury or suspension data currently listed for the away squad either. Further squad updates are expected as the game approaches.

Form

America de Cali have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Llaneros FC in the Primera A, and they also beat Aguilas Doradas 1-0 in their previous league fixture. The sole defeat in that run came against Deportivo Pasto, who won 1-0. Across the five matches, America scored eight goals and conceded five.

Independiente Medellin's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats. They lost their most recent Primera A game 0-1 to Santa Fe, and were beaten 2-0 by Junior FC earlier in the run. Their one victory came against CD Jaguares, winning 2-1. Medellin scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, though their two most recent results point to a team struggling for consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Independiente Medellin beat America de Cali 2-1 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Medellin have won twice, America have won once, and two matches ended level. The five games produced a combined 14 goals, with the majority of meetings decided by a single goal.

Standings

In the Clausura table, America de Cali lead the standings in first place, while Independiente Medellin sit seventh — a gap that gives the home side a clear advantage in the title race and puts pressure on Medellin to close ground with a positive result. In the Apertura standings, America finished fourth and Medellin eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs Independiente Medellin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: