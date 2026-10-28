Primera A - Game Week 5 29 Oct 2026 - 19:15

Today's game between America de Cali and Fortaleza FC will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 7:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for America de Cali vs Fortaleza FC in the United States are listed below.

America de Cali host Fortaleza FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

David Gonzalez's America side come into this match in strong form and sitting near the top of the table, with their sights set firmly on a title challenge. Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-1 win over Cucuta, and they have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Fortaleza arrive in a far more precarious position. Diego Arias's side are rooted at the foot of the Clausura standings and have not won any of their last five matches, picking up just two draws and suffering three defeats in that run.

The gap between these clubs in the table tells the story of their respective seasons. America are pushing at the top while Fortaleza are fighting to avoid the drop, and the urgency is entirely different on each bench.

Cali's defensive record in recent weeks has been solid, conceding at a low rate, while Fortaleza have struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

The head-to-head history adds further intrigue, with recent meetings going in America's favour and giving the home side additional confidence heading into this one.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch America de Cali vs Fortaleza FC, including live stream and TV channel options.

How to watch America de Cali vs Fortaleza FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Gonzalez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for America de Cali at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Arias is in a similar position with Fortaleza FC, with no probable lineup, injury concerns, or suspensions currently listed. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

America de Cali head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Primera A win over Cucuta, and they also claimed a 4-0 cup victory over Barranquilla FC during that run. Their only defeat came against Independiente Medellin, who beat them 2-1 in the league. America scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Fortaleza have not won any of their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats in that period. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cali in the Primera A, and the run also includes a 1-1 draw with Millonarios and a goalless stalemate against Deportivo Pasto. Fortaleza scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches, a return that reflects the difficulties running through the squad.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when America de Cali won 2-1 away at Fortaleza FC in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, America have the stronger record, with the series also including a 1-0 win for each side on home soil and a goalless draw. The recent history favours the home side, and Fortaleza will need to produce something out of the ordinary to reverse that trend.

Standings

In the Clausura, America de Cali sit second and are firmly in title contention, while Fortaleza FC are 19th and deep in relegation trouble, making this a fixture with contrasting but equally pressing stakes for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs Fortaleza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: