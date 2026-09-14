Primera A - Game Week 10 14 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between America de Cali and Deportivo Pasto will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 9:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below.

America de Cali host Deportivo Pasto in a Primera A Clausura fixture, with the table-toppers looking to extend their strong run of form against a visiting side that has struggled badly away from home.

David Gonzalez's side sit first in the Clausura standings and have been in impressive shape recently, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions and scoring freely throughout.

Pasto arrive in difficult form. Jonathan Risueno's squad have lost three of their last five matches and suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Independiente Medellin in cup action just days ago.

The contrast in momentum could not be much sharper. America have scored 13 goals in their last five games, while Pasto have managed just five across the same period and kept no clean sheets.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. Pasto won the most recent meeting between these two sides 2-0 back in March, ending a sequence that had favoured the Cali outfit.

For America, a home win would reinforce their Clausura title credentials. For Pasto, a result here would represent a significant turnaround given their current run.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Primera A match live.

How to watch America de Cali vs Deportivo Pasto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

America de Cali are managed by David Gonzalez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Pasto head coach Jonathan Risueno is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected lineup will be provided as they become available.

Form

America de Cali head into this match with a record of three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 cup victory over Deportivo Pereira on September 9, following a 3-0 Primera A win against Alianza FC. They have scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five games, including back-to-back wins of 4-1 and 3-0 in their last two outings.

Deportivo Pasto's last five matches tell a different story, with three losses, two draws, and no wins. They were beaten 4-1 by Independiente Medellin in their most recent cup fixture and lost 1-2 to Deportivo Pereira in the league before that. Pasto have scored five goals and conceded ten across the five-match run, and they have not won any of their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Deportivo Pasto, played in March 2026 in a Primera A fixture at Pasto's ground. Before that, America de Cali won 2-0 when the sides met in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the games have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the Clausura table, America de Cali sit in first place while Deportivo Pasto are down in 19th. In the Apertura standings, Pasto hold third place and America are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs Deportivo Pasto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: