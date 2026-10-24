Primera A - Game Week 16 25 Oct 2026 - 17:05

Today's game between Alianza FC and Internacional de Bogota will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 5:05 PM.

Alianza FC vs Internacional de Bogota is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Alianza FC host Internacional de Bogota in a Primera A Clausura fixture with both sides sitting in the wrong half of the table and in need of points.

Flabio Torres's Alianza side come into this match on the back of a win over Deportivo Pasto, a result that will have lifted spirits after a run of mixed performances. They will be looking to back that up with another three points in front of their own supporters.

Internacional de Bogota arrive under Ricardo Valino having put together a solid recent run of results. A 2-1 win over Fortaleza FC was their most recent outing, and they will be confident of carrying that momentum into this fixture.

The head-to-head record between these clubs gives the visitors reason for belief. Internacional de Bogota have won three of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory at this venue back in April 2026.

With both teams operating in the lower reaches of the Clausura standings, the margin for error is thin. Neither coach can afford another dropped result as the second half of the season tightens.

TV channel and live stream options for this Primera A fixture are listed below.

How to watch Alianza FC vs Internacional de Bogota with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flabio Torres has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Alianza FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ricardo Valino is in a similar position with Internacional de Bogota, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Alianza FC head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Deportivo Pasto, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory at CD Jaguares earlier in that run. They drew 2-2 with Aguilas Doradas and suffered defeats to Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe, losing 3-1 and 4-1 respectively. Alianza have scored in four of their last five matches, showing they carry a consistent attacking threat.

Internacional de Bogota arrive with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent league result was a 2-1 victory over Fortaleza FC, and they also claimed a 4-1 cup win over Llaneros FC. Three draws against Junior FC, Once Caldas, and Deportivo Pereira reflect a side that has struggled to close out wins, though they have avoided heavy defeats in that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Internacional de Bogota hosted Alianza FC and won 2-1 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Internacional de Bogota hold the stronger record with three wins, while Alianza FC have taken two victories, including a 2-0 home win in October 2025 and a 2-0 away win in May 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Alianza FC sit 14th and Internacional de Bogota are 12th, with both clubs operating in the bottom half of the standings and under pressure to climb. The Apertura table shows a similar picture for Alianza in 17th, while Internacional de Bogota fared better in that phase, finishing 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Alianza FC vs Internacional de Bogota today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: