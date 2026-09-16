CONCACAF Central American Cup - Quarter Finals 16 Sept 2026 - 23:15

Today's game between Alianza FC and FC Motagua will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 11:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Alianza FC vs FC Motagua in the CONCACAF Central American Cup are listed below.

Alianza FC host FC Motagua in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with the Salvadoran side looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat in the reverse fixture.

Motagua arrive in strong form. The Honduran club beat Alianza 3-0 in their last meeting in this competition and have since added a 1-0 Liga Nacional win over Genesis FC to their record, giving them three wins from their last five matches across all competitions.

Alianza's situation is more difficult. The Salvadoran side lost that previous encounter 3-0 and have posted a mixed run of results since, drawing 2-2 with CD Aguila in the Primera Division most recently. Two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings tells the story of a side searching for consistency.

Motagua's continental record in this campaign carries weight. A 1-1 draw with CSD Municipal earlier in the group stage shows they can manage results on the road, and their domestic form — including a 2-1 win over Olancho FC — points to a squad with genuine depth.

For Alianza, home advantage is their clearest asset. A 2-0 win over Atletico Balboa in August showed they can be clinical, and they will need that edge if they are to turn this tie around against a Motagua side that has already beaten them this competition.

Find out how to watch Alianza FC vs FC Motagua live, including TV channel and live stream details below.

How to watch Alianza FC vs FC Motagua with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alianza FC have no confirmed squad details available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Motagua are similarly without confirmed team news. No coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been announced, with updates expected as the match approaches.

Form

Alianza FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against CD Aguila in the Primera Division. A 2-0 win over Atletico Balboa represents their clearest victory in that run, though a 3-0 defeat to FC Motagua in this competition and a 2-0 loss to Isidro Metapan are causes for concern. Across five matches, Alianza scored seven goals and conceded seven.

FC Motagua have posted three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga Nacional win over Genesis FC. A 3-0 victory over Alianza in the CONCACAF Central American Cup stands as the highlight of that run, and a 0-0 draw with Atletico Independiente was their only match without a win or loss. Motagua scored seven goals and conceded two across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 10, 2026, when FC Motagua beat Alianza FC 3-0 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Across four recorded meetings, Motagua hold two wins and two draws, with Alianza yet to claim a victory in the fixture. The two earlier encounters, both in 2019, ended 3-0 to Motagua and 1-1 respectively, with a 2020 meeting also finishing level at 1-1.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Alianza FC vs FC Motagua today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: