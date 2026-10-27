CONCACAF Central American Cup - Final 27 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Alianza FC and CD Marathon will kick off at Oct 27, 2026, 10:00 PM.

The Alianza FC vs CD Marathon CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture is available to watch in the United States on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Live stream options for this match are listed below.

Alianza FC host CD Marathon in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with both sides having already met once in this edition of the competition.

The two clubs faced each other on October 21, when Marathon came away with a 2-1 win over the Salvadorans. Alianza will look to settle that score on home turf this time around.

The Honduran side arrive in decent shape domestically. Their most recent Liga Nacional outing ended 2-2 against Atletico Independiente, extending a run that also includes back-to-back wins over Alianza and Olancho FC.

Alianza have had a mixed time of it in the Primera Division. A 1-0 win over Isidro Metapan last weekend offered some encouragement, but losses to CD FAS and Marathon in their last five matches tell a more complicated story.

With the regional competition at stake, both teams will want the points. Read on for everything you need to watch this match live.

How to watch Alianza FC vs CD Marathon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Alianza FC ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

CD Marathon have also not released official squad information at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be provided when confirmed.

Form

Alianza FC head into this match with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Isidro Metapan, though they suffered a 2-1 defeat to CD Marathon in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on October 21. Across those five fixtures, Alianza scored six goals and conceded six. They have won just once in that stretch.

CD Marathon have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches. The Hondurans beat Alianza 2-1 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup and followed that with a 2-2 draw against Atletico Independiente in the Liga Nacional. Their only defeat in this run came against Juticalpa, 3-2. Marathon have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on October 21, 2026, in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with CD Marathon winning 2-1 at home. Before that, Alianza FC claimed a 1-0 victory at Marathon's ground in August 2026, also in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. The earliest recorded meeting in the dataset ended 1-0 to Marathon in August 2024. Across all three matches, Marathon hold two wins to Alianza's one.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Alianza FC vs CD Marathon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: