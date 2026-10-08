Primera A - Game Week 14 9 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Alianza FC and Aguilas Doradas will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Alianza FC vs Aguilas Doradas is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Alianza FC host Aguilas Doradas in a Primera A league fixture, with both sides looking to improve their standing in the Clausura table.

Alianza come into this match under coach Flabio Torres having endured a difficult recent run. A 3-1 defeat to Deportivo Cali in their last outing left them rooted near the foot of the Clausura standings, and they will be eager to respond in front of their own supporters.

Aguilas Doradas arrive in better shape. Flavio Robatto's side picked up a 2-0 win over CD Jaguares in their most recent match and carry more momentum into this fixture, sitting comfortably above Alianza in both the Clausura and Apertura tables.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting dimension. Aguilas Doradas have won the last two Primera A meetings between these clubs, though Alianza claimed a commanding 4-0 cup victory earlier in 2025.

This is a fixture where league position and recent form both point in Aguilas Doradas's favour, but Alianza's home record against this opponent — including a 3-0 win in November 2024 — means the hosts will not be without confidence.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Primera A clash live, read on below.

How to watch Alianza FC vs Aguilas Doradas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alianza FC are managed by Flabio Torres, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Aguilas Doradas head coach Flavio Robatto is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absences will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Alianza FC have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five Primera A matches, though their form has dipped recently. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Deportivo Cali, and they also suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Santa Fe during this run. Their two victories came against CD Jaguares and Chico FC, both by a 2-1 scoreline away from home. Across the five matches, Alianza scored six goals and conceded eight.

Aguilas Doradas have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches, but their most recent result was a positive one — a 2-0 win over CD Jaguares. Their other losses came against Deportivo Cali, America de Cali and Atletico Nacional, all by a single goal. They drew 2-2 with Deportivo Pereira in September. Aguilas scored seven goals and conceded four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Aguilas Doradas won 1-0 at home in a Primera A fixture. That result followed an identical 1-0 home win for Aguilas Doradas in October 2025. Alianza FC, however, hold strong results of their own in this series — a 4-0 cup victory as hosts in June 2025 and a 3-0 home league win in November 2024, with the two sides also sharing a 0-0 draw in April 2025. Across the five matches, Aguilas Doradas have two wins to Alianza's two, with one draw.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Alianza FC sit in 15th place while Aguilas Doradas are in 11th, meaning the away side hold a clear advantage in the current standings. The picture is similar in the Apertura, where Alianza are 17th and Aguilas Doradas 12th — a gap that gives added weight to Aguilas's position as the stronger side on paper heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Alianza FC vs Aguilas Doradas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: