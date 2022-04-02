Watch: Alex Morgan & Christen Press score first goals for new clubs in San Diego Wave vs Angel City
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
United States Women's national team star Alex Morgan scored her first goal for San Diego Wave on Saturday with a cool finish to put her side ahead against Angel City, before international colleague Christen Press then swooped at the other end.
Morgan, 32, joined the Wave from Orlando Pride in December 2021, having also spent time in England with Tottenham last year.
And she was on target as her new club took on Angel City in the NWSL Challenge Cup.
Editors' Picks
- Mediocre Man Utd: Lifeless Leicester draw proves Rangnick's side don't belong in the Champions League
- England, Brazil and the winners and losers of the 2022 World Cup draw
- 'Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league!' - Gomez's Alexander-Arnold impression helps Reds past Watford
- Takuma Asano: Ex-Arsenal wonderkid compared to Hazard now heading for Qatar with Japan
Watch Morgan's first Wave goal
Watch Press' first goal for Angel City
Saturday's clash also proved one to remember for Christen Press.
Morgan's USWNT team-mate scored her own first goal for Angel City to bring the game back to 2-2.