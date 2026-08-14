Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 15 Aug 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Aldosivi and Tigre will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Aldosivi vs Tigre is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms carry Liga Profesional coverage, giving fans multiple options to stream the match.

Aldosivi host Tigre in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs sitting at very different points in the table and carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Aldosivi have endured a difficult run of form under Israel Damonte. Three consecutive league defeats have left the Mar del Plata club rooted near the bottom of their group, and the pressure on the squad to produce a result at home is real.

Tigre arrive in far better shape. Diego Dabove's side beat River Plate 1-0 in their last Liga Profesional outing, and their recent record in the division makes them a credible threat even on the road.

The visitors have been juggling continental commitments in the Copa Sudamericana, where they fell 1-0 to Montevideo City Torque earlier this week. That fixture adds a layer of fatigue to their preparations, though their squad depth will be tested.

Head-to-head history offers little comfort to Aldosivi. Tigre have won three of the last four meetings between the sides in all competitions, and have not conceded in any of those three victories.

For TV channel details and live stream options, see the broadcaster information below.

How to watch Aldosivi vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aldosivi are managed by Israel Damonte. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup is currently available. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Tigre are led by Diego Dabove. As with their opponents, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed, and a projected XI has not yet been released. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Aldosivi have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only win in that run came against River Plate in the Copa Argentina, a 3-1 victory on July 18. In the Liga Profesional, they have lost three straight, including a 2-1 defeat to Rosario Central on August 7 and a 1-2 loss to Gimnasia LP. Across those five matches, Aldosivi scored six goals and conceded six.

Tigre have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana on August 12. Before that, they beat River Plate 1-0 in the Liga Profesional and recorded a 3-1 away win at Racing Club. Tigre scored five goals and conceded four across their last five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 12, 2026, when Tigre beat Aldosivi 1-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture at Tigre's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tigre have won four and Aldosivi one, with the visitors yet to win any of the last four encounters. Tigre have kept clean sheets in three of those four wins.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Aldosivi sit 14th while Tigre are placed 4th. In the Apertura Group B table, Aldosivi are also 14th, with Tigre in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aldosivi vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: