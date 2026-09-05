Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30

Today's game between Aldosivi and Banfield will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Aldosivi vs Banfield are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX are both carrying this Liga Profesional fixture.

Aldosivi host Banfield in the Liga Profesional, with both sides arriving in poor form and looking to arrest a slide that has made their respective positions in the table increasingly uncomfortable.

Israel Damonte's Aldosivi have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. A 2-1 defeat to Argentinos Juniors on August 30 extended a difficult run that also includes losses to Union and Rosario Central in the league, leaving them rooted in the lower reaches of Clausura Group B.

Banfield are not in much better shape. Pedro Troglio's side lost 3-2 to River Plate in their most recent Liga Profesional outing, and back-to-back league defeats to Newell's Old Boys and River have stalled any momentum they had built from wins over Racing Club and CA Ferrocarril Midland earlier in August.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of Clausura Group B, there is genuine pressure on each manager to deliver a result. Troglio in particular will know that a road win against a struggling Aldosivi side is the kind of fixture his team cannot afford to let slip.

The head-to-head record gives Banfield a slight edge in recent meetings, though Aldosivi did claim a victory at home against them in April 2025, which will offer Damonte's players some encouragement on their own ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aldosivi vs Banfield live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aldosivi vs Banfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aldosivi are managed by Israel Damonte. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Banfield head into this fixture under Pedro Troglio. As with Aldosivi, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Aldosivi have lost four of their last five matches and have not won in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional on August 30. They also lost 1-3 to Union and 2-1 to Rosario Central in the league, with their only point coming from a goalless draw against Tigre on August 15. A Copa Argentina defeat to Independiente Rivadavia on August 26 added to a difficult stretch in which they scored just four goals and conceded eight.

Banfield have recorded two wins, two defeats, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to River Plate in the Liga Profesional on August 30. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Newell's Old Boys on August 23. Their two wins in this run came against CA Ferrocarril Midland in the Copa Argentina and a 1-0 away victory over Racing Club on August 14. Banfield scored seven goals across the five fixtures and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 3, 2026, when Banfield hosted Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional and won 2-0. Before that, Aldosivi claimed a 1-0 away win at Banfield in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Banfield have won three and Aldosivi two, with all five fixtures played in the Liga Profesional. The most recent match on Aldosivi's ground ended 2-1 in their favour in April 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Aldosivi sit 15th while Banfield are 11th. In the Apertura Group B table, Aldosivi are 14th and Banfield occupy 12th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aldosivi vs Banfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: