Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 21 Sept 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Aldosivi and Atletico Tucuman will kick off at Sep 21, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Aldosivi vs Atletico Tucuman is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aldosivi host Atletico Tucuman in a Liga Profesional Group B fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and with plenty to play for in the standings.

Aldosivi come into this match under pressure. Israel Damonte's side have lost three of their last four Liga Profesional games and sit deep in the lower half of the Clausura Group B table, making this a must-not-lose situation at home.

Atletico Tucuman, managed by Julio Falcioni, have shown more resilience. They beat Racing Club on the road and most recently advanced in the Copa Argentina with a win over Independiente Rivadavia on penalties, though a 2-1 defeat to River Plate in the league is a reminder of where they can be exposed.

Tucuman sit in mid-table in Clausura Group B and will want to climb. A win here would be a solid step in that direction against a home side that has been leaking goals.

For Aldosivi, the priority is straightforward: stop the rot at home and pick up points before the gap to the teams above them widens further.

Read on below for full details on how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Aldosivi vs Atletico Tucuman with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aldosivi are managed by Israel Damonte, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Atletico Tucuman head coach Julio Falcioni is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on injuries and suspensions for the away side will be added as they become available.

Form

Aldosivi have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, a result that continued a difficult run. They beat Banfield 3-1 in their only bright spot during this stretch, but losses to Argentinos Juniors, Independiente Rivadavia in the Copa Argentina, and Union paint a difficult picture. Across the five matches, Aldosivi scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Atletico Tucuman have been more solid, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five. Their most recent result was a Copa Argentina win over Independiente Rivadavia, while they also beat Racing Club 2-1 away from home. Both draws came with clean sheets against Belgrano and Instituto. The 2-1 defeat to River Plate is their only loss in this run. Tucuman scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Atletico Tucuman and Aldosivi drew 1-1 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Atletico Tucuman have one win and one draw from games played at home, while Aldosivi claimed a notable 3-0 victory in 2019. The series also includes a 2-2 draw and a 1-0 Tucuman win, giving the away side a slight edge in the historical record between the clubs.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Aldosivi sit 15th while Atletico Tucuman are placed 7th, meaning the home side are under real pressure while the visitors have a chance to push further up the table with a positive result. In the Apertura Group B standings, Aldosivi are 14th and Tucuman 13th, with little separating the two sides in that table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aldosivi vs Atletico Tucuman today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: