UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Air Albania Stadium

Today's game between Albania and San Marino will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Albania vs San Marino in the USA are listed below.

Albania host San Marino at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with Rolando Maran's side looking to bounce back after a defeat that has complicated their promotion push.

Albania arrive into this fixture having lost their most recent outing, a 2-1 defeat to Finland that ended a run of back-to-back Nations League wins. Before that setback, Maran's side had beaten Belarus 2-0 and San Marino 3-0 to move to the top of the group, and the home crowd will expect a return to that form.

San Marino come into this game without a win in any of their last five matches. Roberto Cevoli's side have conceded heavily throughout this campaign, shipping four goals against Belarus in their most recent outing and seven against Finland before that.

With Albania sitting second in Group 1 and needing a response after their Finland defeat, the hosts carry a clear incentive to press for three points at home. A win would restore their position at the summit and ease the pressure that has built since the Helsinki result.

San Marino arrive at the bottom of the group and without a realistic path to promotion, but they have shown in previous windows that they can make life difficult for stronger opponents on the road.

Maran will demand a sharper performance from his squad, and the Air Albania Stadium should provide the right atmosphere for Albania to impose themselves from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Albania vs San Marino live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Albania vs San Marino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Albania are managed by Rolando Maran. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

San Marino are led by Roberto Cevoli. As with the home side, no confirmed squad details have been provided, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Albania have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Finland in UEFA Nations League C, which followed a 3-0 win over San Marino and a 2-0 victory against Belarus in the same competition. Before the Nations League began, Albania lost 0-1 to both Luxembourg and Israel in friendly fixtures. Across those five matches, Albania scored six goals and conceded five.

San Marino have lost all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 defeat to Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Albania and a 7-0 reverse against Finland in the same group stage. San Marino scored just two goals while conceding sixteen across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in September 2026 in UEFA Nations League C, with Albania winning 3-0 away at San Marino. Before that, Albania beat San Marino 5-0 in World Cup qualification in September 2021. Across the five recorded meetings in this dataset, Albania have won all five fixtures, scoring fourteen goals and conceding none.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Finland FIN 3 2 1 0 9 1 +8 7 W D W 2 Albania ALB 3 2 0 1 6 2 +4 6 L W W 3 Belarus BLR 3 1 1 1 4 2 +2 4 W D L 4 San Marino SMR 3 0 0 3 0 14 -14 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Albania sit second in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, meaning they remain in contention for the promotion place at the top of the table. San Marino are fourth, leaving them at serious risk of finishing bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs San Marino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: