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Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 10:30 GAIN Park Stadyumu

Alanyaspor host third-placed Trabzonspor in the Süper Lig at GAIN Park Stadyumu in Alanya. Trabzonspor are looking to bounce back from a Conference League setback.

Just one win in their last five competitive matches has left Joao Pereira's Alanyaspor struggling, and that came in a cup match against lower-division opposition. Their latest league outing ended in a heavy 0-5 defeat against Gençlerbirliği.

Trabzonspor sit third in the Süper Lig, but Thursday's 0-1 home defeat against Freiburg in the Conference League ended an impressive winning streak.

After the Freiburg match, captain Mohamed Salah was self-critical and called for unity. Coach Thomas Reis stressed that his team had responded well in the second half, but they could not prevent defeat.

This away trip gives Trabzonspor a chance to put that defeat behind them and consolidate their position close to the top of the table. Broadcast information is below.

Talking points this week: what has been happening at Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor?

Across their last five competitive matches, Alanyaspor have one win, one draw and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a heavy 0-5 home defeat against Gençlerbirliği in the Süper Lig. Before that, they lost 1-2 against Kocaelispor and 0-3 against Fenerbahçe. Alanyaspor scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Trabzonspor have four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 0-1 against Freiburg in the Conference League. Before that came a 2-0 win against Gaziantep FK and a 3-4 defeat away to Rizespor. Trabzonspor scored nine goals and conceded five in those five matches.

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: line-ups

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: form

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: head-to-head record

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: the tables