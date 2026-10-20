Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 11:10 Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al Qadsiah will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 11:10 AM.

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al-Taawoun host Al Qadsiah at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries very different weight for either side.

For Brendan Rodgers and his players, this is a chance to extend a run that has them sitting at the top of the Saudi Pro League table. Qadsiah beat Abha 2-1 last time out, with Matteo Retegui and Mohamed Abou El-Shamat on the scoresheet, and the momentum behind this squad is real.

The league leaders arrive with genuine depth in attack. Retegui leads the club's scoring charts this season, and with Julian Quiones and Tijani Reijnders also among the goals, Qadsiah carry a consistent threat from multiple angles.

Al-Taawoun, managed by Vuk Rasovic, are fighting a very different battle. They sit 17th in the table and are still searching for their first league win of the season. A 1-1 draw with Al Diriyah on October 17 did little to ease the pressure, and the gap between these two clubs in the standings tells its own story.

Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah gave Taawoun some encouragement with his goal against Diriyah, but a side that has conceded six goals in a single match this season will need a significant defensive improvement to contain Qadsiah's attack.

This is a fixture between a side building toward something and a side trying to avoid the worst. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vuk Rasovic has no confirmed injury or suspension news available for Al-Taawoun ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Brendan Rodgers likewise has no confirmed team news listed at this stage for Al Qadsiah. The away side have shown strong squad depth across their recent run of results, and further details on the projected XI will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Al-Taawoun have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding 11. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, and they also drew 1-1 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. The heaviest result in that run was a 0-6 defeat to Al Hilal.

Al Qadsiah have taken three wins and two draws from their last five, scoring 12 goals and conceding six. They beat Abha 2-1 in their most recent Saudi Pro League outing and also recorded a 5-0 win over Al Kholood. Their only dropped points came in a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq and a 1-1 stalemate with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at Al Qadsiah's ground in February 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Qadsiah hold the stronger record, winning three times to Al-Taawoun's one, with one draw. Qadsiah won 3-0 on both a King Cup visit and a Saudi Pro League trip to Taawoun's ground during the 2024-25 season.

Standings

Al Qadsiah sit top of the Saudi Pro League, while Al-Taawoun are 17th — a gap that frames this as a meeting between a side with title ambitions and one fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: