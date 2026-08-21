Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 21 Aug 2026 - 12:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr FC will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for this Saudi Pro League fixture are listed below.

Al Nassr travel to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh to face Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to build on a strong start to the new season.

The visitors arrive as the clear favourites. Al Nassr sit top of the Saudi Pro League table, and their early-season performances suggest Postecoglou has wasted little time putting his stamp on the squad since arriving in the summer of 2026.

Al Riyadh, sitting 15th in the standings, need points urgently. A defeat to Al-Ettifaq in their most recent league outing underlined the work still required under Mauricio Dulac if the home side are to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Al Nassr's recent King Cup form adds further confidence to their camp. A 4-1 win over Al Diriyah in the round of 32 showed the depth and attacking quality Postecoglou has at his disposal, with Joao Felix among the standout performers.

Debate around Cristiano Ronaldo's role at the club continues to simmer. Questions have been raised publicly about whether the Portuguese forward should be shifted to Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite squad, freeing up a domestic registration slot. For now, the focus is on three points in the league.

For Al Riyadh, this is a fixture that demands a response. Their King Cup win over Al-Zulfi midweek offered some encouragement, but the league remains the priority and the gap to safety requires attention.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Riyadh are managed by Mauricio Dulac for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are recorded in the current data, and no projected XI has been announced. Updates will follow as kick-off approaches.

Form

Al Riyadh head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Al-Zulfi in the King Cup on August 17, though that followed a 4-2 league defeat to Al-Ettifaq three days earlier. Earlier in the run, they beat Al Akhdoud 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League, sandwiching a 1-0 win over Al Fateh. The side has scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Al Nassr arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 King Cup victory over Al Diriyah on August 18, following a 3-0 league win over Al Fateh on August 15. Earlier results include a 4-1 win over Damac and a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, with their only defeat coming against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two. Postecoglou's side has scored nine goals and conceded three across that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Al Nassr won 1-0 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in a Saudi Pro League fixture. Across the last five encounters, Al Nassr have dominated the record with four wins to Al Riyadh's one, including a 5-1 victory at home in September 2025. Al Riyadh's sole win in the series came in May 2024, a 2-1 result on home soil.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr lead the table in first place, while Al Riyadh sit in 15th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: