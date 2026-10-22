Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal is available to watch live via the following broadcasters. Fubo is streaming the match live — watch via Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123. The match is also available on FOX Deportes at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-fox-deportes-channel/bltd1d27063cd7807a2, Fox Soccer Plus at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-fox-soccer-plus-channel/blta90d4cfe753ece30, and Fox One at https://www.fox.com/.

Al Qadsiah host Al Hilal at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in a Saudi Pro League fixture that pits first against second in the table.

Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah arrive in fine form, sitting top of the Saudi Pro League and fresh off a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun on matchday ten. Tijjani Reijnders scored the only goal deep in stoppage time to extend their impressive run.

Al Hilal come into this match as the league's second-placed side, having won five consecutive matches across all competitions. Simone Inzaghi's squad beat Al Hazem 1-0 in their most recent league outing and have looked sharp going forward, with Gabriel Martinelli among the scorers this season.

The Blue Wave have not lost in five matches, with wins over Al Ittihad and Al-Taawoun — the latter by a commanding 6-0 scoreline — underlining their attacking quality. Ivan Toney leads the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 11 goals, but it is Al Hilal's depth across the squad that makes them a genuine threat.

Inzaghi's position at the club has attracted attention from abroad, with reports linking Juventus with a move for the Italian coach from next summer. For now, his focus will be on maintaining Al Hilal's title charge at a ground where results have been tight in recent meetings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal live.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brendan Rodgers has not confirmed his starting lineup for Al Qadsiah, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al Qadsiah have won four of their last five matches, drawing once, with that draw coming against Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Al-Taawoun, and they also recorded a 5-0 victory over Al Kholood during this run. Across five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded three, including back-to-back wins in their last two outings.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent league win came 1-0 against Al Hazem, and they put six past Al-Taawoun earlier in the run. They have scored 12 goals across these five fixtures while conceding just four, including a 3-2 win over Al Ittihad and a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in continental competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, played at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on 29 January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Hilal have won two, Al Qadsiah have won one, and two matches have ended level. Three of the last four meetings have produced at least two goals per side.

Standings

Al Qadsiah currently sit first in the Saudi Pro League standings, with Al Hilal placed second heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: