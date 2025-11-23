How to watch today's Al Nassr FC vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Unbeaten and brimming with confidence, Al Nassr return to Al Awwal Park on Sunday night, aiming to stretch their spotless start to the Saudi Pro League campaign when they square off with an ambitious Al Khaleej side.

Jorge Jesus' men have been virtually untouchable to this point. The league leaders have strung together eight wins from eight, piling up 24 points and flaunting a commanding +22 goal difference along the way. Their blend of rock-solid defending and ruthless attacking play has seen them rattle in 26 goals while shipping just four.

Al Khaleej arrive in Riyadh with a quiet sense of belief themselves. They've pieced together a strong opening run, sitting sixth with 14 points from their first eight fixtures. Their tally of 21 goals underlines their threat in the final third, though their 11 goals conceded show they can be unpicked at the back.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Khaleej kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be played at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr may have a couple of key absentees, with Inigo Martinez and Saad Haqawi both nursing muscle issues and considered doubtful. Saad Al Nasser remains sidelined after a setback last month.

Even so, the hosts will have firepower to spare. Red-hot Joao Felix, the league's top scorer with 10 goals, is expected to spearhead the attack once again alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Marcelo Brozovic should marshal midfield duties with Angelo Gabriel, while Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman are set to stretch the game from the wings.

Al Khaleej team news

Al Khaleej, meanwhile, arrive without any new fitness worries, though they will miss Paolo Fernandes, who serves a suspension after picking up a second booking in their previous outing. Bart Schenkeveld and Mohammed Al Khabrani are tipped to anchor the defence, with Majed Kanabah and Dimitrios Kourbelis holding down the midfield base.

With Fernandes out, Mansour Hamzi is expected to slot into the lineup, while Joshua King and Kostas Fortounis should continue to carry the scoring burden up front.

