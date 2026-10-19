Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Neom SC will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One. Streaming options are listed below.

Al Nassr host Neom SC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to consolidate their position in a title race that is tightening with every round.

Al Nassr arrive into this fixture having won their last two games, including a 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 3-0 league win over Al Diriyah. The home side's form has been largely positive, though a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in continental competition earlier in the campaign remains a sore point.

Crisitano Ronaldo continues to lead the line for Al Nassr, sitting joint-seventh in the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with four goals this season. The Portuguese forward remains the focal point of Postecoglou's attack as the club pushes for back-to-back league titles.

Neom, managed by Christophe Galtier, travel to Riyadh having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al-Ettifaq in their most recent league outing. That loss followed a draw with Al Hazem, though Neom's season has had genuine highlights, including a notable 2-0 away win over Al Hilal in September.

Alexandre Lacazette leads the Neom attack and sits among the top scorers in the division with five goals, making him one of the more dangerous forwards the visitors can call upon against a home defence that has shown vulnerability.

Joao Felix, who has been linked with a return to Europe and whose future beyond this season remains uncertain, adds creativity in the Al Nassr midfield and will be looking to influence proceedings in front of a home crowd.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture live.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Christophe Galtier's Neom side are similarly without a confirmed squad announcement, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they backed that up after a 3-0 league victory over Al Diriyah earlier in October. The one blemish in that run was a 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in continental play, though domestic form has been more consistent.

Neom's last five matches tell a more mixed story: two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Al-Ettifaq, though they recorded a standout 2-0 win away at Al Hilal in September. Galtier's side have shown they can perform against top opposition but have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides favours Al Nassr. In the most recent meeting, Al Nassr won 1-0 at home in March 2026, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory when Neom hosted them in November 2025. Across the two recorded meetings, Al Nassr have been dominant, winning both fixtures and conceding just once.

Standings

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League table, firmly in contention at the top end of the division. Neom occupy fifth place, close enough to the leading group to make this fixture meaningful for both sides as they look to shape their respective seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: