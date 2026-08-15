Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Fateh FC will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. You can watch live on Fubo, which carries the match alongside Fox Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. Fox One also holds broadcast rights for this fixture.

Al Nassr open their Saudi Pro League title defence at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday, August 15, hosting Al Fateh in the first matchday of the 2026-27 season.

Ange Postecoglou takes charge of a club that claimed the Roshn Saudi League title last season, but the new campaign begins under a cloud of off-field turbulence. Reports of significant club debt surfaced during the summer window, limiting Al Nassr's transfer activity before signs of a resolution emerged in recent days.

There is also uncertainty in goal. Nawaf Al-Aqidi has been linked with a departure after reportedly rejecting a role as backup, leaving the goalkeeping situation unresolved heading into the season.

Al Fateh arrive in Riyadh sitting fourth in the early standings, making this a sterner opening test than the fixture might suggest on paper. Khaled Al-Atawi's side drew 0-0 with Al Kholood on the opening weekend and will look to build on a run that included a 2-0 win over Al Najma last month.

The 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign only started on August 13, and Al Nassr have yet to play a league game this season. Postecoglou's men go into this fixture with momentum from a 4-1 win over Damac FC in May, though that form comes with the caveat of a summer break in between.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr are managed by Ange Postecoglou. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided for the home side, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Fateh are led by Khaled Al-Atawi. As with Al Nassr, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Al Nassr's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac FC on May 21. They also beat Al Shabab 4-2 away from home earlier in May, though losses to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two and Al Qadsiah in the league show inconsistency across that stretch. The draw came against city rivals Al Hilal, finishing 1-1.

Al Fateh's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a goalless draw against Al Kholood on May 21. A 2-0 win over Al Najma on May 14 represents their best recent performance, but defeats to Al Riyadh and Al Ahli — the latter by a 3-1 scoreline — point to a side that has struggled for consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 14, 2026, when Al Nassr won 2-0 at Al Fateh's ground in a Saudi Pro League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Nassr hold a clear advantage with three wins to Al Fateh's one, with one match also going Al Nassr's way by a 5-1 scoreline in October 2025. Al Fateh's sole win in this run came in May 2025, when they beat Al Nassr 3-2 at home.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Nassr currently sit ninth while Al Fateh are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: