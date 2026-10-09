Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Diriyah will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Select your region and preferred service to stream the Saudi Pro League fixture.

Al Nassr host Al Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit third in the table but have shown defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks, conceding nine goals across their last five matches. The pressure is on at Al-Awwal Park to return to winning ways.

Al Nassr's campaign has been complicated by off-field turbulence. Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Portugal national team camp during the international break following a public dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, and while Ronaldo has confirmed he wants to continue playing for his country once his suspension is served, the episode has created an unsettled backdrop heading into this fixture.

Al Diriyah arrive in eighth place under Bruno Lage, a position that understates their recent consistency. They have lost just once in their last five Saudi Pro League outings and arrive at Al-Awwal Park with a defensive solidity that will test Postecoglou's attack.

The only previous meeting between these two clubs ended in a 4-1 victory for Al Nassr in the King Cup in August 2026, giving the hosts a psychological edge, though league football presents its own demands.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah live.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no official injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Diriyah, managed by Bruno Lage, are similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further details will be added as they become available.

Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, their heaviest loss of the season. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej and beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects the defensive issues Postecoglou must address.

Al Diriyah have collected two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw with Abha, while earlier in the run they beat Al Fateh 2-1 away from home and defeated Al-Ettifaq 3-0. They scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, making them the more defensively reliable side in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Al Nassr and Al Diriyah saw the Riyadh club win 4-1 in the King Cup in August 2026, with Al Diriyah as the home side. No further historical head-to-head data is available beyond that single fixture.

Standings

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League, placing them firmly in the conversation for a title challenge but with ground to make up on the sides above them. Al Diriyah are eighth, close enough to the top half that a run of results could shift their season considerably, making this a fixture with genuine stakes for the away side's ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: