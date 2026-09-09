Saudi Pro League - Game Week 6 9 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Abha will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Nassr vs Abha is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al Nassr host Abha at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to bounce back after a damaging defeat.

The Australian manager suffered his first loss in charge of Al Nassr in the last round, going down 2-1 to Al Ittihad at the Inma Stadium. That result left Al Nassr on 12 points, sitting second in the table, three points behind leaders Al Hilal who remain perfect through five games.

Joao Felix has been at the centre of controversy following comments he made after the defeat to Al Ittihad, adding an off-field distraction to what is already a testing week for the club. A legal expert has suggested any potential fine would not exceed 100,000 riyals, but the noise around the squad is unwanted.

Abha arrive at Al-Awwal Park in desperate form. Damir Buric's side have lost three of their last four Saudi Pro League matches and sit bottom of the standings, yet to register a point this season.

The gulf in quality between these two sides is reflected in their current league positions, but Al Nassr will be eager to rediscover their rhythm quickly with the title race already tightening at the top.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Nassr vs Abha, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Abha with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Al Nassr at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Abha head coach Damir Buric is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injury or suspension data currently available for the visitors. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Al Nassr have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. In that run they beat Al-Taawoun 2-1, defeated Al-Ettifaq 3-2 away from home, and thrashed Al Riyadh 4-0. They also claimed a 4-1 King Cup win over Al Diriyah. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored 14 goals and conceded five.

Abha have struggled badly for form, losing four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al-Ettifaq, and they were beaten 4-0 by Al Ahli earlier in the run. Their only positive result was a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej. Abha scored just four goals across those five games while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2024, when Al Nassr won 8-0 away at Abha in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Nassr have been the dominant side, with results including a 3-1 King Cup win and a 3-0 Saudi Pro League victory. The only match that did not produce a win for Al Nassr was a 2-2 draw in October 2023.

Standings

In the current Saudi Pro League standings, Al Nassr sit second while Abha are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Abha today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: