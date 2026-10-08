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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Kholood
King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah
team-logoAl Qadsiah
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Watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah
Al Kholood
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Qadsiah, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8
King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

Today's game between Al Kholood and Al Qadsiah will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 9:50 AM.

Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes

Click here

Fox One

Fox One

Click here

Al Kholood host Al Qadsiah at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah in what is a telling Saudi Pro League fixture for both sides at different ends of the table.

Des Buckingham's Al Kholood come into this game sitting seventh in the league, looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results that has seen them win two, draw two, and lose one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this home tie.

Al Qadsiah arrive in considerably stronger shape. Brendan Rodgers has his side sitting fourth in the Saudi Pro League, and they head to Buraydah on the back of four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. A 2-1 victory over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite was their most recent result.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is firmly in Al Qadsiah's favour. They have won three of the last four league meetings, including a 4-0 home win in November 2025 and a 4-1 victory the following May. Al Kholood's only win in that run came in a 1-4 reverse at their own ground in March 2026.

For Al Kholood, home advantage is one of the few factors working in their favour. Buckingham will need a sharp improvement on recent defensive output if his side are to take anything from this game against a team that has been scoring freely.

Rodgers, meanwhile, will want to maintain the momentum that has Al Qadsiah pushing for a top-three finish. A win here would strengthen their grip on fourth place and keep pressure on the clubs above them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah live.

How to watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Buckingham

Al Kholood are managed by Des Buckingham, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Al Qadsiah are led by Brendan Rodgers, but similarly, no confirmed squad absences have been reported at this stage. Updates on availability for both sides will be added as the fixture approaches.

Form

ALK

ALK - Form

DIR
D1-1
AHL
W3-1
ALF
D2-2
ALS
W2-1
ALR
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALQ

ALQ - Form

AFS
W3-1
DIR
W0-2
AHL
W3-2
ALI
D3-3
ALW
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Kholood have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh, though that followed a 2-1 win over Al Shabab. Earlier in the sequence, they beat Al Ahli 3-1 and drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha, reflecting a side capable of producing results but prone to defensive lapses.

Al Qadsiah have been in sharper form, winning three of their last four Saudi Pro League matches while also picking up a victory in the AFC Champions League Elite. Rodgers' side beat Al Ahli 3-2 and Al Diriyah 2-0 in the league before drawing 3-3 with Al-Ettifaq, then defeating Al-Wasl 2-1 in continental competition. Four wins from five across all competitions underlines their current consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al KholoodDrawAl Qadsiah
0
0
4
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
4
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
4
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
4
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
3
FT
2Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 7, 2026, when Al Qadsiah won 4-1 away at King Abdullah Stadium in the Saudi Pro League. Looking across the last four recorded encounters, Al Qadsiah have dominated, winning three times against Al Kholood's one victory, with the Buraydah side's only win in that run being a 3-0 home result in December 2024. Al Qadsiah also claimed a 4-0 home win in November 2025 and a 4-1 victory the following May, making them clear favourites based on recent history.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Qadsiah currently sit fourth while Al Kholood are seventh, meaning the away side arrive with both the superior form and the stronger league position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Kholood vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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