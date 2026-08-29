Saudi Pro League - Game Week 4 29 Aug 2026 - 12:05 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

Today's game between Al Kholood and Al Ahli will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:05 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Al Kholood vs Al Ahli in the United States are listed below. Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One are all carrying the match.

Al Kholood host Al Ahli at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah in Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season. Des Buckingham's side look to build on a mixed start to the campaign, while Marino Pusic brings a visiting team that has hit the ground running.

Al Kholood arrive into this fixture having taken five points from their opening three league matches. They drew 1-1 with Al Diriyah last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters.

Al Ahli, sitting fourth in the table, are in strong form across all competitions. Pusic guided the club to a 1-0 win over Auckland FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on August 26, with substitute Saleh Abou Al Shamat scoring the only goal. That result confirmed Al Ahli's progress to the next round, where they face South Africa's Sundowns.

In the league, Al Ahli demolished Abha 4-0 just days before that continental fixture, signalling that Pusic has his squad operating at a high level early in the season. The Croatian coach took charge after Matthias Jaissle's departure and has made an immediate impression.

Ivan Toney is among the Saudi Pro League's joint top scorers this season with three goals, giving Al Ahli a potent threat in attack. Al Kholood will need to be defensively disciplined to contain a side that has looked fluid and clinical.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Al Kholood vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Kholood are managed by Des Buckingham. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match.

Al Ahli are led by Marino Pusic. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest squad news as kick-off approaches.

Form

Al Kholood have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on August 26. Earlier in that run, they beat Al-Taawoun 3-2 and produced a commanding 5-0 victory over Jeddah in the King Cup. The other two results were draws, including a 1-1 stalemate with Al Ittihad and a goalless draw with Al Fateh.

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Auckland FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on August 26. They also beat Abha 4-0 and Al Diriyah 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League, and defeated Al Anwar 2-1 in the King Cup. Their only dropped points in this run came in a 1-1 friendly draw with Fulham in late July.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on May 16, 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last four recorded meetings, Al Ahli have won three times and Al Kholood have won once. Al Kholood's sole victory came on January 15, 2025, when they won 1-0 at home. Al Ahli also won 4-1 at home in May 2025 and 1-0 away in January 2026.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Ahli sit fourth while Al Kholood are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Kholood vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: