Saudi Pro League - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:00 King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Al Ittihad and Al-Fayha will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Saudi Pro League fixture are listed below.

Al Ittihad host Al-Fayha at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah in the Saudi Pro League, with Jens Wissing's side looking to build on a positive run of results.

Ittihad arrive in good form after a 2-1 win over Al Nassr in their most recent outing, a result that sent a statement through the top half of the table. George Ilenikhena's acrobatic goal in that fixture drew widespread attention, with the Nigerian striker producing a finish that had commentators reaching for superlatives.

The win over Al Nassr was not without its talking points off the pitch either. Joao Felix's post-match comments sparked a legal debate, with a Saudi legal expert suggesting the Al Nassr playmaker could face a fine of up to 100,000 riyals for remarks about the league. It was a night that captured the drama and intensity that has come to define Roshn Saudi Pro League football this season.

Al-Fayha arrive under Fabio Carille having drawn their last league outing 2-2 against Al Kholood. They sit 11th in the standings and will need a strong performance away from home to trouble a resurgent Ittihad.

The hosts also confirmed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer from Al-Ittifaq, adding experience to their squad after missing out on other transfer targets before the window closed.

For TV channel and live stream information, everything you need to know is listed below.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad are managed by Jens Wissing, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Fayha are led by Fabio Carille, and similarly, no official team news has been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Form

Al Ittihad have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding only three goals in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, following a goalless draw against Al Fateh the week before. They also recorded wins over Al Hazem (3-2) and Al Qadsiah (1-0 away), scoring nine goals across their four wins.

Al-Fayha have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Al Kholood, and they beat Abha 3-2 in the fixture before that. Their only loss in this run came against Al Hilal, where they were beaten 3-0.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-1 to Al Ittihad in February 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ittihad have won three times, with two draws and no wins for Al-Fayha. Ittihad have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, conceding four.

Standings

Al Ittihad currently sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League table, while Al-Fayha are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: