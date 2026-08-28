Saudi Pro League - Game Week 4 29 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ittihad will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al Fateh host Al Ittihad at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf in Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

Al Fateh arrive at this fixture in poor form, sitting 15th in the table after a difficult start to the campaign under coach Khaled Al-Atawi. Three defeats in their last four competitive outings have left the home side in desperate need of a result.

Al Ittihad, by contrast, have made a strong start to the new season under German coach Jens Wissing. The Jeddah club finished last season without a trophy, but they have responded with intent, sitting second in the Saudi Pro Leaguel-e

standings heading into this match.

Wissing's side have been active in the summer transfer window, with reports linking the club to several high-profile names as they look to mount a serious title challenge in 2026-27. Steven Bergwijn sits joint-top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with three goals, underlining the attacking threat Al Ittihad carry into this game.

For Al Fateh, this is a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them concede six goals across their last three matches. A home fixture against one of the league's form sides is a stern test, but points are urgently needed.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Fateh head into the match with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Coach Khaled Al-Atawi has not released a projected XI, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad are similarly without confirmed squad availability information. Coach Jens Wissing has not confirmed a probable lineup, and no injuries or suspensions have been declared. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Al Fateh have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League on August 26. They were beaten 1-0 by Al-Ettifaq three days earlier, and suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Al Nassr in the league on August 15. Across those five matches, Al Fateh scored just two goals and conceded eight.

Al Ittihad arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on August 24. They also beat Al Qadsiah 1-0 and Al-Jazira 4-1 in AFC Champions League Elite Qualification. The only dropped points in that run came in a 1-1 draw with Al Kholood on August 15.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, played at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium on January 29, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al Ittihad won 4-2 at home on September 12, 2025. Across the last five Saudi Pro League meetings, each side has won twice, with one draw, and the matches have produced 16 goals in total.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Al Fateh currently sit 15th while Al Ittihad are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: