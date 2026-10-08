Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 10:55 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ahli will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 10:55 AM.

Al Fateh vs Al Ahli is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al Fateh host Al Ahli at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Al Fateh have endured a difficult start to the season and arrive at this match without a league win in their last five outings. Three draws and two defeats tell the story of a side that cannot find a way to win, and the pressure on Khaled Al-Atawi is building.

Al Ahli, under Marino Pusic, carry their own inconsistencies into this game. The Jeddah club have mixed domestic results with continental commitments, and a run that includes two wins, a draw, and two defeats shows a team that has not yet found its rhythm in 2026-27.

Pusic's position has attracted scrutiny given the club's underwhelming start to the season. Reports suggest Al Ahli's new board is weighing a change in the dugout, with Romanian coach Eduard Iordanescu among the names linked to the role.

Despite the managerial uncertainty, Al Ahli still possess the attacking quality to trouble a Fateh side that has conceded freely. A 5-0 win over Al Riyadh earlier in the campaign shows what Pusic's men are capable of on a good day.

For Al Fateh, this is a chance to arrest a damaging slide. A home fixture offers some comfort, but facing a side with Al Ahli's firepower makes clean sheets difficult to come by.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Fateh vs Al Ahli, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Fateh are managed by Khaled Al-Atawi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Marino Pusic takes charge of Al Ahli, but similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Check back nearer to the match for the latest team news from the Al Ahli camp.

Form

Al Fateh head into this fixture without a win in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, a run of three draws and two defeats that leaves them in serious trouble. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom, and a 2-1 defeat to Al Diriyah before that compounded a miserable stretch. Across those five games they scored just three goals and conceded seven, a return that underlines both their attacking struggles and defensive fragility.

Al Ahli's last five matches across all competitions tell a story of inconsistency rather than crisis. Pusic's side won two, drew one, and lost two, with the most recent result a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. A 3-2 league loss to Al Qadsiah was offset by a commanding 5-0 win over Al Riyadh, and Al Ahli scored 12 goals across those five outings, a figure that reflects their attacking potential even when results have not gone their way.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Looking across the last five recorded encounters, Al Ahli have the stronger record, though Al Fateh have taken wins of their own in that period, including a 1-0 home victory in August 2024. The head-to-head is not one-sided, but recent momentum sits firmly with the visitors.

Standings

Al Fateh sit 15th in the Saudi Pro League, deep in the relegation places, while Al Ahli are 6th, within reach of the leading pack. The gap between the two sides in the table gives this match a lopsided feel on paper, with Al Ahli chasing a top-four push and Al Fateh desperate for points to escape danger.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: