Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Majmaah Sports City

Today's game between Al-Faisaly and Al Nassr FC will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 9:30 AM.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr is available to watch live via Fubo, FS2, FOX Deportes, and Fox One. You can live stream the match through Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123, watch on FS2 or find stream details at the FS2 page, tune in via FOX Deportes, or access coverage through Fox at https://www.fox.com/.

Al Nassr travel to Majmaah Sports City to face Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League, looking to build on a run of form that has them firmly in the title conversation.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit third in the table, just three points behind leaders Al-Qadisiyyah, and know that dropping points against a mid-table side would put pressure on their top-two ambitions.

Al Nassr are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Neom SC, a result that was harder to secure than the scoreline suggests. Joao Felix scored the only goal in the 61st minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty at the end of the first half and wasted two clear chances, leaving Postecoglou with questions to answer about his attacking options.

The financial picture at the club adds another layer of complexity. Reports indicate Al Nassr are operating under strict financial monitoring and are unlikely to make signings in the January transfer window, meaning Postecoglou must work with what he has for the remainder of the season.

Al-Faisaly, managed by Giovanni Solinas, sit 14th in the standings and are in need of a result to ease any lingering relegation concerns. Their recent form has been inconsistent, though they did manage a 3-2 win over Al-Kholood in their last home outing.

This is a fixture where Al Nassr will be expected to impose themselves, but Faisaly's home crowd at Majmaah Sports City could make life uncomfortable for a visiting side that has shown vulnerability in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr live.

How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Giovanni Solinas has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al-Faisaly ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Al Nassr, Ange Postecoglou has also not released a projected XI, with no official injury or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Al-Faisaly head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Al-Shabab, and their only win in that run came against Al-Kholood, 3-2. They have drawn three of their last five games, including back-to-back 0-0 results against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Hazem, suggesting a side that struggles to find a cutting edge at both ends.

Al Nassr arrive in considerably better shape, winning three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 league win over Neom SC, and they also recorded a 3-0 league victory over Al-Diriyah and a 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only blemish in that run was a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in continental competition, though they have responded well since.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2022, when Al Nassr ran out 4-0 winners in a Saudi Pro League fixture. Across the last five meetings on record, Al Nassr have the stronger overall record, though Al-Faisaly have taken results in this fixture before, including a 2-1 home win in August 2021 and a King Cup victory over Al Nassr that same year.

Standings

Al-Faisaly sit 14th in the Saudi Pro League table, while Al Nassr are third, making this a fixture between a side chasing the top and one looking to move clear of the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: