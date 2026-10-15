Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. You can also stream the match via DAZN. Subscription details and live stream access are available through each platform's official channels.

AFC Bournemouth return to Europa League action at the Vitality Stadium, hosting Austrian side Sturm Graz in what represents a significant test of the Cherries' continental ambitions.

Marco Rose's side come into this fixture carrying the bruises of a difficult Premier League week. A 5-1 defeat at Chelsea — in which the Blues scored twice inside three minutes — was a sobering reminder of the gap between Bournemouth and the division's top sides right now.

Despite that setback, Bournemouth have shown they can compete across multiple fronts. A 1-2 Europa League win at Real Sociedad earlier in the campaign demonstrated their ability to perform on the road in Europe, and Rose will be eager to build on that result at home.

Sturm Graz arrive in decent domestic form under Fabio Ingolitsch, having won their most recent Bundesliga outing against Austria Wien. Their Europa League campaign has been inconsistent, however, with a goalless draw against Rennes their only point from continental play in the data available.

In the Europa League standings, Bournemouth sit 10th while Sturm Graz find themselves in 17th — meaning both clubs are in the mix but facing pressure to accumulate points. For Bournemouth, a home win could push them into the upper half of the table; for Graz, a result on the south coast would offer a lifeline.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose's Bournemouth have not confirmed their probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Sturm Graz manager Fabio Ingolitsch is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available information. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Bournemouth head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea, a result that followed a 0-1 defeat to Liverpool. On the positive side, they beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away in the Europa League and thrashed Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sturm Graz arrive in stronger recent form, winning three of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over Austria Wien, and they also recorded a 2-1 victory against LASK. A 3-0 defeat to Salzburg represents their heaviest loss in that run, while a goalless draw with Rennes in the Europa League is their only point from continental play across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz are recorded in the available data, making this fixture a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Bournemouth currently sit 10th and Sturm Graz in 17th. Both clubs are in a position where results in this fixture carry real weight — Bournemouth can push into the top half with a win, while Graz need points to move clear of the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: