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Europa League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoAC Milan
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Watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
AFC Bournemouth
AC Milan
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Bournemouth host AC Milan at the Vitality Stadium in the Europa League, with both clubs arriving in contrasting moods after a busy midweek of domestic action.

Marco Rose's side earned their first Premier League win of the season against Sunderland last weekend, a 2-0 victory that lifted them out of the relegation zone and offered a timely confidence boost ahead of this continental test.

In Europe, the Cherries have been considerably more composed. Back-to-back wins — a 2-1 away result against Real Sociedad and a 3-0 home triumph over Sturm Graz — leave them unbeaten in the group stages and with real momentum to build on.

Milan arrive having beaten Atalanta 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the San Siro on the weekend, though Ruben Amorim's side were made to work hard after leading 3-0. Their European campaign has been uneven — a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica on matchday one was followed by a commanding 4-0 away win at Salzburg.

The injury situation at Milan complicates matters further. Striker Goncalo Ramos has been ruled out with a calf muscle problem, while winger Samuel Chukwueze has also been withdrawn from the squad with a hip injury that could keep him sidelined for several months.

For Bournemouth, there is a potential boost on the horizon. Teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi, who scored 13 league goals in his debut campaign before a fractured metatarsal ended his pre-season, has returned to full training — though he is not eligible for the Europa League squad and will not feature on Thursday.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Rose

Marco Rose has confirmed that Eli Junior Kroupi is back in first-team training, though the 20-year-old forward is ineligible for the Europa League squad and will play no part on Thursday. Rose has not confirmed any further injury concerns ahead of the fixture, with full team news expected closer to kick-off.

Ruben Amorim faces a more pressing selection problem. Goncalo Ramos has been ruled out after suffering a calf muscle overload in training, with medical staff conducting further tests to determine the full extent of the injury. Samuel Chukwueze is also absent after picking up a hip problem, with initial indications pointing toward a lengthy spell on the sidelines. In the absence of Ramos, teenage forward Francesco Camarda is expected to lead the attack, potentially making his second consecutive European start of the season.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
SGR
W3-0
SUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIL

MIL - Form

BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bournemouth head into this fixture with three wins from their last five across all competitions, though their domestic form tells a more complicated story. The Cherries' most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they also beat Sturm Graz 3-0 in the Europa League. Their two defeats in that period — a 5-1 loss to Chelsea and a 1-0 reverse against Liverpool — both came in the league, where they had struggled for points before last weekend's result.

AC Milan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. The most recent was a 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, a match they led 3-0 before conceding twice late on. Before that, they beat Salzburg 4-0 away in the Europa League. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 home loss to Benfica in the competition's opening round. Across the five matches, Milan have scored 10 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawAC Milan
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

Bournemouth and AC Milan have met only once in recorded head-to-head history. That meeting came in a club friendly in September 2016, with Milan winning 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Thursday's Europa League fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Bournemouth sit fifth while AC Milan are placed sixteenth. That gap in the standings reflects Bournemouth's strong start in the group stages — two wins from two — while Milan's inconsistent European form, with one win and one defeat, has left them in a precarious position in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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